GUS TIMPEL
Marshall High School
Sports you played in high school: Football, Basketball and Baseball
Favorite sports moment: My junior year vs. New Glarus. New Glarus (in football) was targeting me at cornerback and I previously got a pickoff Izak’s tipped pass. We were heavy underdogs and played our best game of the season, pulling off a huge upset. It was unexplainable the great feeling I had after we won.
Favorite school subject: Tech Ed
Post high school plans: MATC
Song you’re listening to right now: Anything by AJR or Bryce Vine:
Favorite place to eat: Hu Hot
I like competing against: Waterloo
Motto/saying: Not, really but hard working during the offseason really does make a difference in success or not on the field.
