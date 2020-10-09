Week of 10-5-20
MONDAY NIGHT
High Team Series: Forever Young 1723.
High Team Game: F&M State Bank 590.
Individuals: Terry Pickett 509 (200). Laurie Frey 470, Cindy Stenberg 470, Kimberly Kitelinger 462, Bonnie Murphy 455.
TUESDAY MAUNESHA
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2038.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 746.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 570 (206), Kolton Jurss 514 (207), Sam Henning 508.
WEDNESDAY MORNING
High Team Series: Clubs 1850.
High Team Game: Clubs 649.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 633 (226-224), Jonathan Schoemann 537 (201).
WEDNESDAY BUSINESSMEN
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2272.
High Team Game: Rhode Electric 877.
Individuals: Davin Gander 658 (232-239), Andy Kuhl 651 (237-203-211), Beau Crawley 614 (234), Hannah Yelk 610 (211-205), Jarrett Kuhl 589 (268), Tony Reinhold 582 (208-206), David Edwards 566 (202), Tom Miller 548 (232), Chris Hensler 547 (201), Joe Jazdzewski 532, Tim Yelk 520 (201), Kevin Kail 513, Keith Pocock 509, Brandon Schmidt 506 (222).
THURSDAY TWILITE
High Team Series: Team 5-1579.
High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 608.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 624 (214-225), Ben Monday 617 (203-213-201), Trenton Merritt 564 (202), Corinne Novak 543 (213).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.