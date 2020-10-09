bowling

Week of 10-5-20

MONDAY NIGHT

High Team Series: Forever Young 1723.

High Team Game: F&M State Bank 590.

Individuals: Terry Pickett 509 (200). Laurie Frey 470, Cindy Stenberg 470, Kimberly Kitelinger 462, Bonnie Murphy 455.

TUESDAY MAUNESHA

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2038.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 746.

Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 570 (206), Kolton Jurss 514 (207), Sam Henning 508.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

High Team Series: Clubs 1850.

High Team Game: Clubs 649.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 633 (226-224), Jonathan Schoemann 537 (201).

WEDNESDAY BUSINESSMEN

High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2272.

High Team Game: Rhode Electric 877.

Individuals: Davin Gander 658 (232-239), Andy Kuhl 651 (237-203-211), Beau Crawley 614 (234), Hannah Yelk 610 (211-205), Jarrett Kuhl 589 (268), Tony Reinhold 582 (208-206), David Edwards 566 (202), Tom Miller 548 (232), Chris Hensler 547 (201), Joe Jazdzewski 532, Tim Yelk 520 (201), Kevin Kail 513, Keith Pocock 509, Brandon Schmidt 506 (222).

THURSDAY TWILITE

High Team Series: Team 5-1579.

High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 608.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 624 (214-225), Ben Monday 617 (203-213-201), Trenton Merritt 564 (202), Corinne Novak 543 (213).

