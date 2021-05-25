LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team capped a four-win week with an 18-2 nonconference home win over Marshall on Friday.
The Warriors (9-4) had nine hits, taking advantage of five Marshall errors en route to pulling ahead 12-0 after two innings to extend their win streak to four games dating back to the start of the week.
Senior starter Gabe Uttech earned the win, working three scoreless one-hit innings. He struck out four and walked two. Ben Krueger threw a scoreless relief frame.
Uttech, the team's leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4, including a double, with four RBIs, scored twice and stole a base. Brock Schneider had two hits and scored three runs.
Nate Yaroch doubled with one out in the first and scored on Tyler Marty's two-out triple to center. Schneider followed with a run-scoring single. From there, the Warriors took advantage of two errors, drawing three walks to score six more times. Uttech drove in a pair with a double to center to help cap the opening inning.
The Cardinals managed two singles.
The Warriors travel to face Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 18, MARSHALL 2 (5)
Marshall 000 02 — 2 2 5
Lakeside Lutheran 846 0x — 18 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: McIlroy (L; 1-5-8-2-1-3), Kalish (1-2-7-6-0-5), K. Petersen (1-1-3-3-0-3), Collins (1-1-0-0-0-1); LL: Uttech (W; 3-1-0-0-4-2), Krueger (1-1-0-0-0-0), Chesterman (1-0-2-1-0-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 3x4 (2B, 4BI), Schneider 2x2, Marty (3B), Yaroch (2B).