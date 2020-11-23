With nearly every single player returning from a team that finished 12-12 a season ago, there’s a sense of renewed optimism flowing through the Waterloo High School girls basketball program.
“We are hoping maturity and experience will now be on our side after starting three freshmen last year,” said Pirates head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “Guard play and shooting will be a strength again this coming year. We do bring back our top two posts as well, and they continue to get better each day.
Haberkorn enters his ninth season at the helm and owns a record of 60-152, but with the aforementioned experience, he’s more than confident that there will be many more victories in the wins column in 2020-21.
“We will be quick to the ball and having another year under our belts, we went from the youngest team in our conference to one of the most experienced,” he said.
Leading the way into the new season are senior Skyler Powers and sophomore Julia Asik, both of whom were named honorable mention in the Capitol South Conference last year. Powers, a 5-foot-10 forward, averaged a team-leading 12.7 points, grabbed 83 rebounds, made 28 3-pointers and blocked nine shots. Asik, a 5-8 guard, was second on the team averaging 11.2 ppg with 95 rebounds, 34 steals and 16 blocks while knocking down a team-high 35 triples.
One player who did not return is Brooke Mosher. The senior, who joined Powers and Asik as honorable mention, has decided not to go out this season to prepare for college. Mosher is a highly recruited volleyball player who recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Illinois (see related article).
Also returning are senior Joslyn Wolff and sophomores Sophia Schneider and Ava Jaehnke. Wolff (6-0, post) averaged 6.2 ppg and is the team’s leading returner in rebounds (149) and blocked shots (23); Schneider (5-11, post) was one of three Waterloo players to average double digits at 10.2 ppg, had 131 rebounds, made 25 3-pointers and had a team-high 48 steals; and Jaehnke (5-8, guard) averaged a team-high 3.9 assists per game while making 43 steals.
“Powers, Asik and Schneier lead a group of girls that have no problem shooting from the cheap seats, and Joslyn Wolff on the inside could give Waterloo an edge on some teams this year,” said Haberkorn.
The head coach is also excited about incoming freshmen Brenna Huebner (5-7, guard) and Tess Blundell (5-8, guard).
Seniors Gizelle Zimbric (5-4, guard), Ashley Gonzalez (5-3, guard) and Kaiya Albrecht (5-3, guard), and sophomore Maddie Webster (5-4, guard) complete the roster.
Four-time reigning champion Marshall is the clear-cut favorite once again to win the Capitol South. The Cardinals feature two of the state’s top players, UW-Milwaukee recruit Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel, who is headed to Northern Illinois University.
“It all starts at the top where else would you begin,” said Haberkorn about his team’s top rival. “Marshall is the only team in the conference with more experience and returns everyone from the undefeated conference season from last year.”
He sees Waterloo coming in right behind the Cardinals, however. “I think we can make a strong move up the standings with our solid core of returning players. Even with a 1-9 conference record last year, in all but three games we had leads late in the second half of games, and couldn’t close them out. With another year and more experience, a big move up the standings could be in the cards for them,” Haberkorn said.
Like every other team allowed to play during the pandemic, restrictions will be made that Waterloo will abide to.
“With COVID-19, we are fire and better than a lot of teams around us. We wore masks this summer during open gyms and Team Camp so this is the new norm for us. As a program, we just need to be smart and use common sense,” said Haberkorn.
Waterloo opened its season Tuesday with a non-conference game against Orfordville Parkview. The results of the game were not available by The Courier’s deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.