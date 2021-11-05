You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo

Barn burns in fire at Abendroth’s near Waterloo

Heavy smoke was visible from miles away after the fire started shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. About 9:30 a.m., the barn was engulfed in flames.

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Abendroth fire 1

A barn at Abendroth's Triple R Farms in Hubbleton caught fire Friday morning and was quickly engulfed in flames.

A fire destroyed a barn Friday morning at the Abendroth’s Triple R Farms in rural Hubbleton.

Abendroth’s, N363 Hubbleton Road, is on the Dodge-Jefferson county line about six miles east of Waterloo. It is a family-owned operation that specializes in waterfowl, poultry and feed.

Abendroth fire 2

A fire engulfs Abendroth's Triple R Farms in Hubbleton on Hubbleton Road Friday. According to unconfirmed reports, several hundred peacocks perished.

According to unconfirmed reports, several hundred peacocks may have perished.

Heavy smoke was visible from miles away after the fire started shortly after 9 a.m. About 9:30 a.m., the barn was engulfed in flames.

Waterloo Fire Chief Wesley Benisch was not available for comment.

Abendroth fire3
Buy Now

Smoke was visible for several hours in Hubbleton Friday as area fire departments battled a barn blaze at Abendroth's Triple R Farms.

Departments that responded to the fire included Waterloo, Marshall, Sun Prairie, Western Lakes, Lake Mills, Clyman, Ixonia and Reeseville. The Western Lakes Fire District is based in Oconomowoc and covers several communities in Jefferson, Dodge and Waukesha counties.

The Courier will continue to update this story.

Abendroth fire 4
Buy Now

Fire departments from four counties helped to put out a blaze at Abendroth's Triple R Farms in Hubbleton Friday. Responding nearby departments included Waterloo, Marshall and Sun Prairie. They were joined by departments as far away as Ixonia and Western Lakes.

