Barn burns in fire at Abendroth’s near Waterloo

A fire destroyed a barn Friday morning at the Abendroth’s Triple R Farms in rural Hubbleton.
Abendroth’s, N363 Hubbleton Road, is on the Dodge-Jefferson county line about six miles east of Waterloo. It is a family-owned operation that specializes in waterfowl, poultry and feed.
According to unconfirmed reports, several hundred peacocks may have perished.
Heavy smoke was visible from miles away after the fire started shortly after 9 a.m. About 9:30 a.m., the barn was engulfed in flames.
Waterloo Fire Chief Wesley Benisch was not available for comment.
Departments that responded to the fire included Waterloo, Marshall, Sun Prairie, Western Lakes, Lake Mills, Clyman, Ixonia and Reeseville. The Western Lakes Fire District is based in Oconomowoc and covers several communities in Jefferson, Dodge and Waukesha counties.
