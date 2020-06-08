This past Saturday the Home Talent League Executive Board approved a shortened season for 2020 and league play will begin the weekend of July 4 in all four sections.
The board spent three hours June 6 discussing potential problems both with the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of playing facilities. While approval was given to begin play it will be under continuous review in both the areas of health and field availability for teams under a county reopening plan in both Dane and Rock counties. along with others who may have other rules.
The Executive Board of the league is ceding control for public health provisions to its 41 teams — including the Sun Prairie Red Birds — in South Central Wisconsin. The league has teams in Dane, Jefferson and Rock Counties — among others.
One challenge for the different teams in the league is whether fields associated with public schools will be permitted to play. The Cambridge Blues open the season on Sunday, July 5 in a 1 p.m. start against the Fort Atkinson Generals at Jones Park.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of keeping players and spectators safe,” said HTL President Pat Reilly. “While it will be a challenge to monitor spectators, every measure should be taken to stress the importance of social distancing and staying away from the dugout areas for both the home and visiting teams.”
The board also suggested signage explaining this to the spectators and frequent announcements over public address systems when available.
“Safety of the players and team officials remains necessary at all times,” Reilly added.
Included is a list of procedures that should be followed to minimize the risk of infection from the dangerous virus that is still prevalent in our areas. At present, there is no vaccine or cure available which makes it all the more important to use safety procedures.
The league will continue to operate as long as guidelines are followed and the virus stays under control. If a player contracts the virus (tests positive) he must be quarantined for 14 days and we strongly suggest each player and team official present gets tested before the next game. It is strongly suggested the opposing team and umpires get tested also. If the opposing team the next week does not want to play the team with the infected player the game will be made up or cancelled. The Executive Board will also meet with public health officials to determine if league play should continue.
SANITIZING
All dugouts will be sprayed with a sanitizing solution both before and after games and practices. There will be sanitizing agents in both dugouts. Hand sanitizer must also be available in both dugouts and use encouraged during the game or practice.
All shared equipment—bats, helmets, catching gear, etc—must be sanitized before and after each use.
There will be no going to the mouth by any player, especially pitchers.
There will be no chewing of tobacco, seeds, gum, etc as spitting is prohibited.
PLAYERS/COACHES
Wearing of a face mask is suggested except when playing or coaching a base. Each player and coach should social distance from other players (6 feet) as much as possible. Each player must do a self evaluation of symptoms and report to the coaches. (If sick, STAY HOME). All local and league guidelines must be followed at all times. Procedures may be different for each playing field. If player meetings are held the 6 foot rule must be respected.
Players should arrive and leave the venue alone as much as possible and not congregate by cars, in the parking lot or anywhere else.
NO TOUCH RULE
Players and coaches should refrain from high fives, fist bumps, elbow touches, handshake lines, etc at all times. No physical contact is to take place with teammates, opponents, umpires and fans. After a game a “Tip of the Cap” is acceptable between both teams.
EQUIPMENT
It is strongly encouraged that each player provides his own helmet, bat, batting gloves and does not share. Each player should bring a lawn chair to be used in social distancing procedure. Each player must bring his own hydration (water, Gatorade, etc) and not share. There will be no shared water cooler.
DUGOUTS
The 6 foot rule must be observed in the dugout area. No doubt that would mean two or three in the dugout with the rest of the team in chairs outside the dugout and observing the 6 foot rule. The players can rotate from chairs to dugout as the batting order dictates.
FANS AND CONCESSIONS
Concessions will be dictated by local rules and regulations. Fans should observe social distancing in grandstands, bleachers and in lawn chairs. This should be conveyed by the game managers and by the use of signage. Fans should not set up by or behind the dugouts, leaving that area for players.
BASEBALLS AND
LINE-UPS
Home team will supply the baseballs for the game. It is recommended that each team receives three baseballs before the game and keeps them until conclusion of the game. Pitchers take one ball with them to the mound when it is their turn to pitch with the other two balls placed on the ground near the home plate umpire. After each half inning the umpire will roll the balls toward the dugout of the team leaving the field.
Line-up exchange should use social distancing as much as possible to avoid touching. After the umpire accepts the line-ups, substituting should be done verbally as much as possible. For that reason subs should be listed on the line-up cards.
The league will hold a championship series September 13 and 20 if possible. Details will be announced soon.
The Board cannot stress enough that the success of this season is in the hands of the teams and their management. We are very fortunate to have a season, however short, with all the cancellations of leagues and major events because of COVID-19 and the best advice we can give you is STAY SAFE.
