As it faces a potential $800,000 revenue gap in the coming year, the Marshall School District has set an April 5 referendum in hopes of heading that off.
The school board on Jan. 17 unanimously approved a referendum question with a recurring amount and a non-recurring amount, similar to a referendum approved in 2019.
It will ask voters to authorize the school district to exceed the its state revenue cap by $975,000 a year for the 2022-2023, 2023-24 and the 2024-2025 school years “for the purposes of retention and recruitment of staff, maintaining reasonable class sizes, providing advanced and elective courses, updating curriculum, instructional resources and technology and continuing to provide co-curricular programs.”
District Finance Manager Bob Chady had briefed the board earlier in January about the work that had been going into developing a question.
“We built language in there to say, ‘Build and retention of staff’ and that we value them,” Chady said.
Chady first approached the school board in December regarding a possible referendum. It has been discussed multiple times since.
Chady warned the board that staff wages could go up as much 4.5% in the 2022-23 school year, compounded after 2021-22 when the district will no longer receive funds from the non-recurring portion of the 2019 referendum, leaving an almost $797,000 revenue gap in 2022-23 if no new referendum is approved.
The district would have multiple chances in 2022 to see a referendum approved if an April referendum should fail, with scheduled elections in August and November. However, those dates fall after the deadline for the district to issue renewals or non-renewals of contracts, which is in May. An April referendum would give the district a small window to decide to not renew some contracts as a means of cost savings, to reduce the revenue gap if the referendum were to fail.
The school district includes all or portions of the village of Marshall and the towns of Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Medina, Sun Prairie and York.