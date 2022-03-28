From Monday, Mar. 28: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments on the Green Tier application for Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. If the application is accepted, Fincantieri Marinette Marine will join Tier 1 of the Green Tier program.
The DNR welcomes comments from Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s customers, neighbors and stakeholders through April 27, 2022.
Tier 1 of Green Tier encourages, recognizes and rewards companies committed to superior environmental performance. Applicants must have a strong environmental record and agree to implement an environmental management system, which is used to set goals, assess their progress, and identify opportunities for continual environmental improvement. In addition, participants must have that system audited regularly and set goals and objectives to maintain superior environmental performance.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine is part of the Fincantieri Marine Group, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders. The Marinette facility employs 1,500 people and has over 700,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and receiving space, and the capacity to simultaneously build several classes of U.S. Navy ships. Since its founding in 1942, the Marinette facility has designed and built more than 1,500 vessels. Fincantieri Marine Group has a long-standing relationship with the Navy and Coast Guard as one of its ongoing customers for vessel construction.
Preserving and protecting the environment is a key aspect of Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s company culture. Prior to their Tier 1 application, the facility implemented an environmental management system that is certified to the ISO 14001 standard.
Environmental goals for the facility include reducing water and energy consumption and increasing environmental awareness among employees so they understand the positive impact of their everyday work. The facility has pursued creative awareness campaigns for their employees to promote water and air quality protection as well as waste reduction through recycling programs. The facility is also in the process of becoming certified under the ISO 50001 energy management system.
The DNR will accept written comments until April 27, 2022. Direct comments to Mandaline Dunne at Mandaline.dunne@wisconsin.gov or 608-445-9488.
For more information, please visit the Green Tier webpage for Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s facility.
From Monday, Mar. 28: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced a Brownfields Grant to the city of Manitowoc to assist with the assessment of potential environmental contamination at a property that has been owned and operated by multiple railroad companies since 1895.
The award is from the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program, which provides contractor services worth up to $35,000 for the environmental assessment of eligible brownfields sites.
Brownfields are abandoned, idle and underused properties where reuse is stalled by potential contamination. Brownfields vary in size, location, age and past use; they can be anything from a 500-acre former automobile assembly plant to a small, abandoned gas station.
The awarded grant will support the environmental assessment of a three-acre property near the intersection of 11th Street and York Street. Manitowoc’s Community Development Authority purchased the property in 2019 to conduct blight elimination activities and add this land to the city’s River Point redevelopment district.
“The DNR applauds the city’s decision to acquire this property and work to put it back to use,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program. “Assessment of this property will supplement the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts in River Point.”
Since 2009, the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program has provided over $2.9 million to 71 communities across Wisconsin, partnering to help address and redevelop run-down or underused properties that detract from a community's vitality. Applications for assistance may be submitted to the DNR at any time.
The DNR has a wide range of financial and liability tools available to help local governments, businesses, lenders, and others clean up and redevelop brownfields in Wisconsin, including Ready for Reuse financial awards, which may be used for environmental cleanup. DNR staff around the state are available to meet with community leaders, bankers, developers and private individuals to discuss brownfield projects through Green Team meetings.
More information about the DNR’s brownfields cleanup programs and services is available on the DNR’s brownfields website.
From Wednesday, Mar. 16: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the early catch-and-release season for bass will expire on April 1, 2022, for the Washington Island complex in Door County, including waters within a quarter-mile of Washington, Detroit, Plum, Pilot, Hog and Rock islands.
On April 1, 2022, anglers are not allowed to intentionally catch-and-release bass in the Washington Island complex. Removing the catch-and-release season will protect bass in the Washington Island complex’s cooler waters throughout most of their spawning period.
The bass season for these waters will re-open on July 1, 2022.
“The previous traditional closed season to protect spawning bass has been well-accepted by area anglers,” said Scott Hansen, DNR Fisheries Biologist. “Because data indicate that smallmouth bass in this area are also genetically distinct, the closed season may also have contributed to the stability and genetic diversity of the Green Bay smallmouth bass population.”
On July 1, 2022, bass fishing will open as usual for waters of the Washington Island complex under the existing regulations of a 12-inch minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five largemouth and smallmouth bass in total.
Catch-and-release fishing for bass is allowed year-round on most waters of the state, and allows anglers to fish for bass during times of the year when bass cannot be kept as part of the angler’s daily bag limit.
More information about Wisconsin fishing regulations is available on the DNR website.