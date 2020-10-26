Week of 10-19-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s just 1 more 1844.
High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more 650.
Individuals: David Edwards 622 (234-231), Jonathan Schoemann 510, Keith Pocock 505, Laurie Frey 497.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1979.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 697.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 557, Van Stenberg 516.
Wednesday Morning
Team High Series: Diamonds 1809.
Team High Game: Clubs 645.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 588 (211), Jonathan Schoemann 545 (216).
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Elect 2204.
High Team Game: Chatty’s 803.
Individuals: Andy Kuhl 667 (225-256), Jarrett Kuhl 609 (209-220), Chris Hensler 567 (214), Tony Reinhold 555, Jon Maves 554 (223), Van Stenberg 554, Nicki Edwards 546, Kevin Kail 53 3(206), Tim Yelk 519, Keith Pocock 516, David Edwards 512.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: 3 Hens & a Rooster 1549.
High Team Game: Three Hens & A Rooster 547.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 641 (256), Patty Wianecki 543, Trenton Merritt 514 (232), Sam Hensler 508 (200), Leslie Fugate 501 (200).
