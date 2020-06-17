Marshall senior Tyler Chadwick was not one of the 160 players selected in the 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, held June 10-11.
A 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, Chadwick will be attending West Virginia University on a baseball scholarship.
Chadwick will not be eligible for the next MLB Draft until 2023.
