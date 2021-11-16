An era of winning left Marshall High School when the class of 2021 graduated. More specifically, the Cardinals lose Division 1 recruits Anna Lutz (UW-Milwaukee) and Laura Nickel (Northern Illinois) and 3rd leading scorer Mya Andrews. The trio won the Capitol - South conference all four years and won WIAA Division 4 state titles in both 2018 and 2019, winning 96 of the 108 games during their high school careers.
The loss of the class of 2021 leaves huge holes in the Marshall gameplan for this season. Now it's on WBCA Hall-of-Fame head coach Doug Pickarts to pick up the pieces and put together a squad that can keep the winning ways alive at Marshall.
The Cardinals have just one senior on the roster this season, guard Abby Ward. Ward played in every game for Marshall as a junior last year, averaging 5.5 points. She was the team's shooter, hoisting a team-high 85 3-point attempts last season, of which she made 25 (a 29% average).
Even with the lack of seniors on the team, Pickarts is pleased with the leadership that he's seen from his group during the offseason.
"Abby Ward, Halle Weisensel, Allie Rateike, Wynn Held, and Kaitlin Jesberger have all been great leaders this offseason," Pickarts said. "Thats our core of experience. We’re leaning on them for leadership and to lead by example. They’ve done a pretty good job of that so far. When you have a core group of kids setting the example, it just makes it easier for the coaches and helps the flow of the transition."
Weisensel, a junior, is another shooter at the guard position that will be asked to help that transition. She averaged 5.7 points per game last season and hit 29 of her 76 3-point attempts for an average of 38%. On top of a solid shooting average, Weisensel has calm and reliable handles. She's also the most productive rebounder returning as she averaged 3 rebounds a game last season. Having the potent scoring duo of Weisensel and Ward running the show will be huge for the Cardinals this season.
Rateike, also a junior, shot an impressive 42% from the floor last season. Held and Jesberger didn't get a ton of playing time last season but nonetheless have stepped up in a major way in the offseason and look to continue to contribute.
The biggest difference between this season and last for Marshall is the size difference. Last season, Lutz (6'1"), Nickel (6') and Andrews (5'10") could tower over opponents. Now, Marshall's tallest player is Ward at 5'10".
The diminutive Cardinals will resort to an entirely new gameplan this season. Instead of feeding the post and dominating in the halfcourt defensively, Marshall will opt for a full-court zone press. It's a complicated process but, if executed correctly, can disrupt entire gameplans from opposing teams.
In a scrimmage against Sun Prairie over the weekend, the press was out in full force. The taller and faster Sun Prairie team was visibly disrupted by the unorthodox approach. Sure, Sun Prairie broke contain a few times and scored easy buckets, but the constant pressure forced more labored offensive possessions and even a few turnovers.
"It’ll take time," Pickarts said of the new philosophy. "There are a lot of new changes and challenges coming our way. We want to get more aggressive in the halfcourt and make it a full-court game. When you press, you will give up easy baskets sometimes, especially as we learn our roles and responsibilities."
The Cardinals will not have the benefit of easing into the regular season, either. The 2021-22 campaign kicks off with a match against Randolph, an excessively tall team that won a regional championship last season.
That game, Marshall's season opener, will take place Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Marshall High School at 7 p.m.