It may have taken two weeks, but the Marshall girls basketball team has finally played its first game of 2022. After cancelling the entirety of the first week of the new year due to low numbers, Marshall got back to full strength and traveled down to New Glarus to take on the Glarner Knights on Friday, Jan. 14.
Judging from the first half, one would hardly be able to tell Marshall had been out of action for so long, trailing the top team in the Capitol - South conference by only four points at the halftime break. However, issues with rebounding and shot creation in the second half allowed New Glarus to pull away, securing a 60-36 victory.
"A couple of weeks ago, we were practicing with four kids," Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts said. "We finally got everyone back and going. It's good to be back on the court."
The Glarner Knights had just had a tough battle with Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, so it should come as no surprise that Marshall came out as the more energetic team. This showed up most prominently on the defensive side of the ball.
Marshall did a tremendous job of denying passes. The Cardinal defenders got their bodies in the way of passing lanes and were aggressive when defending ball handlers, frustrating the New Glarus side.
"They brought it defensively," Pickarts said. "Our kids have been getting better and better. It was a great effort. We have the ability to play pretty good defense. Our defense has come a long way. We have grown so much."
While the defense got rolling, the offense got shooting. Marshall's first six points came courtesy of two 3-pointers, one from sophomore Wynn Held and one from senior Abby Ward. The Cardinals would later tack on two more triples, one from sophomore Mollie Fritter and one from junior Halle Weisensel.
As impressive as Marshall's shooting performance was early, New Glarus was matching it. The Glarner Knights hit three 3-poitners of their own in the midst of that run of triples from Marshall to maintain a slim lead.
Trailing 24-17, Marshall displayed just how much grit it had. The Cardinals launched into an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 24-23, headlined by Held's second 3-pointer of the game.
Marshall's defense continued to churn for the remainder of the first half. A late free throw from junior Allie Rateike cut the New Glarus lead to 30-26 as the halftime buzzer sounded.
"The difference in the first half comes down to two things," Pickarts said. "Free throws and offensive rebounds. They hit their free throws and we didn't, and they got a few of their buckets from offensive boards. If we box them out like we have worked on, we're leading at halftime."
Pickarts had a point. New Glarus made the most of its free throw attempts, going 9-11. Marshall had less opportunities but still hit a lower percentage, going only 3-6. Rebounding proved to be an issue as well as the taller Glarner Knights were able to keep too many possessions alive after misses.
Problems only compounded for Marshall in the second half. The hot start shooting the basketball disappeared as Marshall struggled to find buckets. New Glarus took advantage of this drought, kicking off the second half with a 19-5 run.
"We quit running our offense in the second half," Pickarts said. "We had some drives to the basket but they just didn't finish. I'll take those, though. I told them that after the game. They'll eventually make those."
Now toting a 49-31 lead and Marshall struggling to restart its offense, New Glarus was able to primarily dribble the clock out from there. Marshall hit just one field goal attempt, a layup from Weisensel, in the second half. The Cardinals found the rest of their 10 second half points at the free throw line as New Glarus claimed a 60-36 conference victory.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 3-7 on the year and 0-2 in conference play. New Glarus improves to an 11-3 overall record and, with a Waterloo loss on the same day, now holds sole possession of 1st place in the Capitol - South with a 3-1 conference record.
Next up, the Cardinals will travel to Belleville on Monday, Jan. 17 for another tough Capitol - South matchup. The following day, Marshall will host Poynette in a non-conference game. Marshall will close out the week by hosting rival Waterloo on Thursday, Jan. 20.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball standings
*as of Friday, Jan. 14*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. New Glarus, 3-1 (11-3)
2. Belleville, 2-0 (11-1)
3. Cambridge, 2-1 (9-4)
4. Waterloo, 2-2 (6-7)
5. Marshall, 0-2 (3-7)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-3 (3-11)