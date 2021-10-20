Marshall prepares to take ownership of Riley-Deppe County Park

Dane County’s Riley-Deppe Park, fronting on a picturesque Maunesha River millpond, has some aging but still serviceable amenities: a shallow boat launch, a playground and a shelter.
By next year, it will have a new owner and begin to see some upgrades.
After nearly a decade of discussion, ownership of the 13-acre park at 870 State Highway 19 in the town of Medina, is close to being transferred to the village of Marshall.
As part of the deal, the land is ultimately planned to be annexed from Medina into the village.
“Both parties are excited about this transaction,” Interim Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson said.
The park is on a quiet stretch of waterfront, with only non-gas-powered boats like canoes and kayaks allowed on the millpond. They can be launched at the park with no permit required.
In an agreement signed in April, the village board agreed to accept ownership from the county on Dec. 31, 2021. The county agreed to mow and maintain the park through the end of the year.
Stinson and Marshall Village Administrator Judy Weter said in recent interviews that the land transfer has since been temporarily held up by a minor, needed legal land description fix. Both said that’s close to being resolved.
Once that’s done, remaining steps will include the annexation from Medina and the village applying for a Dane County grant of up to $100,000 to help it make some improvements.
The final property transfer will require Dane County Board approval.
Stinson said it’s important to offer the grant to the village so it “is accepting something that is fresh and exciting and ready to go.”
“It’s my understanding that we are guaranteed to get,” a grant, it’s just a matter of submitting the application and the county approving it, Weter said.
Weter said the village’s Parks Committee will talk more about what to spend the funds on once the land transfer is complete.
The village board earlier this year floated some ideas for using those dollars including possibly building a new pavilion with bathrooms that could double as a storm shelter for a nearby mobile home park. Currently, the park only has pit toilets. The village has also talked about adding electricity at the shelter. No decisions have been made.
Stinson said the current shelter is older timber-post construction, “not brand new but structurally sound.” The playground, while also older, is routinely inspected and meets all safety codes, she said.
As part of the land transfer, the county is requiring that the site remain a public park, with no entrance fee and continued public waterfront access. The village also cannot rename it.
“It’s not going to turn into commercial property. It’s got to stay public and it’s got to stay in outdoor recreational use in perpetuity,” Stinson said.
Riley-Deppe is the third smallest of the county’s 26 parks. Only 3-acre Fish Lake County Park in rural northwest Dane County and 8-acre Salmo Pond County Park near Black Earth are smaller.
It’s dwarfed by the county’s largest parks, some of which stretch over hundreds of acres.
“It just feels more like a municipal park,” Stinson said.
As you enter Marshall on State Highway 19 “you see it right there. It just feels like part of that community,” Stinson continued.
Weter said the village has no problem with any of the land transfer stipulations.
“We want to make sure it remains a nice park,” she said. “The village has an interest in maintaining a beautiful entryway to the community.”
Weter said the village’s annual cost to mow, plow and generally maintain the park is expected to be $1,500 to $2,500.
Marshall currently has other eight parks. They range from a variety of small neighborhood parks to Langer Park, an 111-acre conservancy on the village’s northwest side.