NON-DENOMINATIONALNew Crossing Church686 Progress Way, Sun Prairie608-834-8288office@newcrossing.orgwww.newcrossing.orgPastor Craig RobertsonSermons and services available online.CATHOLICHoly Family ParishMarshall/Waterloo120 S. Beebe St., Marshall205 Milwaukee Ave., Waterloo(920) 478-2032www.holyfamily.infoRev. Jorge MiramontesServices streaming on the church's YouTube channel.Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)Friday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Saturday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)4 p.m. — Vigil Mass (Marshall)Sunday9 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)11 a.m. — Spanish Mass (Marshall)Monday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Waterloo Chapel)Tuesday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Marshall)Wednesday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)LUTHERANHoly Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)605 Madison St., Marshall(608) 655-4246www.holytrinitymarshall.compastor@holytrinity-marshall.comfacebook.com/holytrinity lutheranchurchwiSunday10 a.m. Communion WorshipTuesday7:30 p.m. AA MeetingWednesday5 p.m. Confirmation class6:30 p.m. Communion WorshipSt. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran (ELCA)226 E. Madison St., Waterloo(920) 478-2570www.stpaulswaterloo.comStPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.comInterim Pastor: Rev. Robert MobergSunday9 a.m. – WorshipServices will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.St. John Evangelical Lutheran413 E. Madison St., Waterloo (920) 478-2707www.stjohnwaterloo.comRev. Jim AdomeitRev. Chris EsmayThursday7 p.m. Bible ClassSunday8 a.m. Worship10:30 a.m. Worship, K-8 SingMonday7 p.m. WorshipTuesday10 a.m. Bible ClassSt. Paul Lutheran (WELS)204 Deerfield Road, Marshall(608) 655-4179www.stpaulmarshall.comInterim Pastor Don SchultzSunday9 a.m. Worship10 a.m. Sunday School, ages 4 through 8th grade10 a.m. Adult Bible ClassMETHODISTMarshall United MethodistPastor Heidi Loomis318 William St., Marshall(608) 655-3932www.marshallumc.comSunday7 a.m. – Service posted on FacebookWednesday4 p.m. – Prayer Service posted on FacebookWaterloo United Methodist348 W. Madison St.Waterloo, WI 53594(920) 478-2520www.umcwaterloo.org