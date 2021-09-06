The hot start to the Marshall Cardinals’ 2021 season was in danger of running cold in the fourth quarter of their Friday, Sept. 3 road game against Pardeeville. 2-0 was looking like 2-1 for the Cardinals as Pardeeville led 16-14 with under five minutes to play. The running game hadn’t been working all night for Marshall, last year’s Eastern Suburban Conference player of the year Bryce Frank had just 30 yards on 11 attempts. Enter: senior quarterback Craig Ward.
With just over two minutes to play, Ward found senior Cole Denniston for a 32-yard score. The Cardinals defense held on for the 22-14 win on the road.
It had already been a surprisingly hot start to 2021 for Ward. He finished last season with as many touchdowns as he had interceptions with seven. A step forward was expected, but Ward instead took a giant leap. In two games, Ward had completed 16 of his 21 passing attempts for 332 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. He kept his momentum up Friday night.
“I expected to see improvement from him, but wow,” Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said of his quarterback’s progression. “I’ve been really impressed. Our receivers have always been talented and our offensive line has been great in pass protection to help him get time and feel comfortable. We made some tweaks to the passing game and he has taken to it really well. I knew he’d make a jump, and I’m sure glad it’s been this big.”
Both teams played to a 0-0 tie through the first quarter. Marshall, true to its base offense in the wishbone, was trying to establish the run against a solid Pardeeville defensive front. Early in the second quarter, Ward struck, finding senior receiver Carson Siedschlag for a 70-yard score.
Pardeeville answered about ten minutes later when senior running back Derek Lindert ran in a score from seven yards out, assuming an 8-7 lead thanks to the 2-point conversion. Before halftime, Ward got cooking again, connecting with Siedschlag again, this time for a 47-yard score. The Cardinals took a 14-8 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs’ rushing attack didn’t end with just Lindert. Senior Hayden Guenther also proved to be a problem for the Cardinals. It was Guenther that scored Pardeeville’s next touchdown, a 3-yard run with about three minutes left in the third quarter to give Pardeeville a 16-14 lead. From there, the offenses stalled. In this stretch, Ward threw his first interception of the season as the Cardinals desperately needed a score. But, he would come back to redeem himself as he and the Cardinals moved to 3-0 on the season.
“It was a good learning experience,” Kleinheinz said. “We took them too lightly. I think it was a combination of that and the kids were adjusting to going back to school. We came out a little flat, especially coming off of a big win last week. They’re a good team and we didn’t have much film on them. We found a way to win.”
Ward finished the game 11-22-281-1 with three scores. Siedschlag was the main recipient, catching six passes for 190 yards, the most yards in the state of Wisconsin for a receiver that week.
Up next, Marshall returns home for a game with Clinton. The Cougars enter the game 3-0 as well. After narrowly escaping New Glarus/Monticello 27-26 in week one and Edgerton 16-13 in week two, Clinton exploded for a huge 55-6 win over Dodgeland Friday to start conference play.