Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot featured

Nov. 18 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

  • 1 min to read

MARSHALL Thursdays: Library Story Time

The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in on music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.

Mondays: Senior Aerobics

The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressure checks at no cost. More information: (608) 655-3123.

WATERLOO Mondays: Library Story Time

The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo holds weekly Story Time on Mondays at 10 a.m. through Dec. 13. More information: (920) 478-3344.

Nov. 20: Holiday Bazaar

Waterloo Methodist Circle and Waterloo Sassy Stitchers are hosting a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20. The event will be at Waterloo United Methodist Church, located at 348 W Madison St from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Woven rugs, crafts and Avon products will be some of the items for sale. There will also be a soup and cookie sale. For more information call (920) 478-2780.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving dinner

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo i s hosting a thanksgiving dinner the night before Thanksgiving at 6:30 p.m. Everybody is welcome.

The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at (920) 626-4997.

Recommended for you