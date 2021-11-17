Nov. 18 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in on music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressure checks at no cost. More information: (608) 655-3123.
WATERLOO Mondays: Library Story Time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo holds weekly Story Time on Mondays at 10 a.m. through Dec. 13. More information: (920) 478-3344.
Nov. 20: Holiday Bazaar
Waterloo Methodist Circle and Waterloo Sassy Stitchers are hosting a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20. The event will be at Waterloo United Methodist Church, located at 348 W Madison St from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Woven rugs, crafts and Avon products will be some of the items for sale. There will also be a soup and cookie sale. For more information call (920) 478-2780.
Nov. 24: Thanksgiving dinner
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo i s hosting a thanksgiving dinner the night before Thanksgiving at 6:30 p.m. Everybody is welcome.
