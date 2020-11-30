BOWLING

Week of 11-23-20

MONDAY NIGHT

High Team Series: Karen’s just 1 more & Stubby’s 1801.

High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more 650.

Individuals: Keith Pocock 588 (213), David Edwards 565 (227), Sam Hensler 519 (204).

TUESDAY MAUNESHA

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2010.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 705.

Individuals: Van Stenberg 582 (221-200), Ricahrd Weihert 524, Kolton Jurss 515.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

High Team Series: Hearts 1796

High Team Game: Hearts 621.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 564 (209), Jeanne Ploc 501.

WEDNESDAY BUSINESSMEN

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2428.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 852.

Individuals: Lane Gander 611 (231), Andy Kuhl 607(236), Beau Crawley 600 (216-213), Tony Reinhold 596 (223), Richard Weihert 595 (229-202), David Edwards 594 (212-211), Austin Powers 592(214), Tim Yelk 571 (212-236), Matt Robertson 567 (222), Joe Jazdzewski 556, Chris Hensler 552 (205-203), Keith Pocock 540, Greg Bowers 538 (201), Sam Hensler 524 (222), Jonathan Schoemann 505, Brian Stark 501.

