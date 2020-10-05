Waterloo hosted its second meet of the season at Firemen’s Park, entertaining both Marshall and Poynette on Oct. 1.
On a rainy and cool night Poynette, led by a pair of course-record performances, made it a clean sweep winning both the boys and girls titles.
In the girls race, Katelyn Chadwick led the field with a new 5K course-record time of 19 minutes, 45.83 seconds. On the boys side, the Pumas’ Tucker Johnson cruised to an 18:33.97 clocking, also a course record.
Marshall was led by Mya Andrews’ runner-up finish. Andrews crossed the finish line in 24:21.68 to place second behind Chadwick.
Also scoring for the Cardinals were Isabella Hellenbrand (4th, 26:44.57), Maeve Hall (26:53.92) and Jazmin Antonio Reyes (8th, 27:29.38).
Julia Asik was the first Pirate to finish, placing seventh in 27:01.58. Also earning top-10 times were Reina Degler 27:40.47) and Maddie Webster (27:47.73), while also scoring were Cordelia Webber (13th 29:08.36) and Alisa Sheshina (30:59.68).
BOYS
Poynette nearly had a perfect score, had it not been for the performances of Marshall’s Kobe Grossman and Jaxon Hornby. Grossman finished fourth in 19:32.14 and Hornby was fifth in 19:49.72.
Also scoring for the Cardinals were Reese Collins (7th, 19:56.77), Justin Grady (8th, 19:59.51) and Logan Kosbau (11th, 20:23.69).
Waterloo was led by Jonathan Aguero (14th, 21:29.90), Kyle Fugate (15th, 22:02.36) and Andrew Battenberg (17th, 22:24.90).
Also scoring for the Pirates were Brody Tschanz (20th, 23:09.44) and Maxwell Schneider (21st 23:39.13).
WATERLOO INVITATIONAL
Boys results: Poynette 21, Marshall 35, Waterloo 97.
Girls results: Poynette 33, Waterloo 55, Marshall, Inc.
WIAA POSTSEASON
Both Marshall and Waterloo learned where they will run in the WIAA subsectionals and sectionals.
Marshall will compete in the Division 2 Poynette Subsectional, while Waterloo will run in the Division 3 Albany Subsectional. Both subsectionals will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
WIAA sectionals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24. Waterloo will compete at The Prairie School in Racine, while Marshall’s host site has yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.