There was one word that continually came to mind in Waterloo volleyball’s 3-0 win over Marshall Tuesday, Sept. 7: deliberate. Defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “done consciously or intentionally”, the Pirates embodied both of those adverbs as they cruised to victories of 25-15, 25-14, and 25-18 to move to 2-0 in conference play this season.
Student sections for both Waterloo and Marshall showed up in full force, erupting into chants and cheers for their squads, even before the first serve was struck. The Pirates were calm, cool, and collected. After a run to the state championship last season, many of Waterloo’s girls could handle the heat. It seemed like it was getting to Marshall, however.
The first three service attempts from the Cardinals sailed far beyond the back line, gifting free points to the Pirates. The self-sabotage didn’t end there for Marshall as kill attempts sailed out of bounds and into the net. Waterloo was lifted to a quick 15-5 lead without hardly lifting a finger.
Waterloo didn’t just score on mistakes from Marshall, however. They brought some serious offensive firepower as well. Junior Sophia Schneider was perhaps the best embodiment of Waterloo’s deliberate approach. She can absolutely hammer the ball on kill attempts, as one Marshall defender found out the hard way when the ball ricocheted off of her face. But Schneider also threw curveballs, sometimes just barely tapping the ball to catch the defense napping and score an easy point.
Schneider, combined with fellow hard-hitting junior Rylee Duessler, paced the Pirates offensively as they cruised to a 25-15 win in the first set.
It was another hot start for Waterloo in set two as well, but for different reasons. Marshall had calmed down by this point. Serves were reaching intended zones and less kill attempts sailed. But, Waterloo turned up the heat in service. Schneider started the set off with an ace. A few points later, senior Abbie Gier served up two more. In the blink of an eye, Waterloo was up 6-1. This has been Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher’s plan all along. Beyond the fireworks of the offense, she wants a well-balanced attack from her Pirates.
“We have had a plan this season to leave no stone unturned before we meet an opponent,” Mosher said. “Sometimes, last season, we would just walk in and play. This year, we’re more prepared. We’re trying to get every point possible out of every match. From service to passing and everything else, we want to be sharp in all areas.”
Schneider and senior Deena Lira racked up kills as the Pirates continued to build on their lead. Lira was also a major factor defensively, racking up two blocks in the second set alone. A few more kills from Duessler and another ace from Gier sealed it as Waterloo won again, 25-14.
In the third and final set, Waterloo seemed to lose its grip on the plan for the first time. A serve into the net, a serve that sailed out of bounds, and a net infraction allowed the Cardinals to keep it close, despite an inspired performance from Gier. As things were melting down, she kept her team afloat by recording a block, a kill, and an ace. The steady hand from the senior allowed Schneider to do her thing.
The junior uncorked some absolutely thunderous kill attempts, smashing the ball to the hardwood and leaving no doubt what team was supposed to win that evening. Her efforts, paired with back-to-back aces from junior Hayley Haas flipped the momentum entirely. They needed it, too, because Marshall had been rolling.
Senior Erin Virgil was leading the charge for the Cardinals with two big kills and a block as Marshall put up its best fight of the night. The game was tied all the way up to seven points before Waterloo got the gears turning.
Schneider handed off duties for slamming terrifying kill attempts to Duessler for the remainder of the game. She answered the call, scoring four but pounding countless others at the Marshall defense. This goes back to the deliberate approach. The offense always came with purpose, the defense always under control. It was the aura of a team that had done it before and had confidence in itself.
Marshall made one final push, scoring five unanswered points while trailing 23-13, but the damage had been done. An ace from sophomore Brenna Huebner was the nail in the coffin as Waterloo won 25-18.
With the win, Waterloo moves to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in conference. Marshall falls to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in conference. Next up, Waterloo will travel to Cambridge on Thursday, Sept. 9 while Marshall is heading to the Sauk Prairie Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11.