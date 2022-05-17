After a 1-1 week in Capitol - South play with a win over New Glarus and a loss to Wisconsin Heights, the Waterloo baseball team entered a home non-conference matchup with Johnson Creek on Saturday, May 14 looking to shore up some things before the rapidly-approaching WIAA playoffs begins. The Pirates got off to a strong start against the Bluejays, but a late string of runs led Johnson Creek to an eventual 9-6 victory.
Jordan Radloff got the start on the mound for Waterloo and did a great job with hitting his targets. Unfortunately, the Bluejays came out swinging. They kicked the game off with a leadoff double and soon brought that runner around with a blooper to right field. After a walk, a wild throw to first base allowed a second run to cross home, giving Johnson Creek a 2-0 lead in just the top of the first inning.
Thankfully, the Pirates had an answer. Sophomore Jon Sampo started the game by cracking a double into right field. Sophomore Cam Tschanz came in as a courtesy runner for the catcher. A balk pushed Tschanz to third base, setting up senior second baseman Antonio Unzueta to lift a sacrifice fly into shallow center to allow Tschanz to sprint home. While the lead wasn't gone, Waterloo was chipping away.
Johnson Creek made the comeback attempt even tougher by tacking another run on in the top of the second inning. Two errors set the Bluejays up for the run as they took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the second.
Waterloo had runners on second and third in the bottom of the second but ended the inning on a looking strikeout. Radloff responded with his best inning of the day in the top of the third, adding a strikeout and a pickoff to his reusme to force a three up, three down outing.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Pirates finally came alive on offense. Sampo kicked things off again, singling to center field. Tschanz came in to courtesy run for him once again. Unzueta reached on an error from the pitcher on a comebacker, putting men on second and first with only one out.
Owen Haseleu put a hurting on a pitch towards the shortstop. The ball was mishandled, allowing Tschanz to come around to score and putting Haseleu safely on first base. Radloff then helped himself out by bashing a double, bringing Unzueta around to score and pushing Haseleu to third base. Keegan Lauersdorf put the ball in play next. He was tossed out at first base but bought enough time for Haseleu to motor home. When the dust had settled, Waterloo had a 4-3 lead.
Waterloo opted to bring in senior Kaden Ring to pitch in the top of the fourth inning. He looked strong early, but an error in center field allowed the tying run to cross the plate before Ring could escape the inning. Again, the Pirates needed offense. Again, they delivered.
Sophomore shortstop Cal Hush started the inning with a double and quickly moved to third thanks to a wild pitch. Ring then drew a walk to bring the top of the order back up. Sampo would ground into a double play, but it bought enough time for Hush to scurry home and give the Pirates the lead back. That lead would soon double as junior Cooper Setz singled and was subsequently brought around thanks to a moonshot double from Unzueta off the center field fence. Waterloo took a 6-4 lead into the fifth inning.
Waterloo just couldn't keep the bats at bay, though. Johnson Creek bunted a run across in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 6-5. Waterloo's bats cooled off from the fifth inning on as Johnson Creek starter Dylan Bredlow allowed just one hit through the fifth and sixth. Ring was phenomenal on the mound in the top of the sixth but got into trouble quickly in the seventh.
After forcing a pop fly, the Bluejays strung a single and a walk together. After a wild pitch pushed the runners to second and third, Waterloo head coach Dennis Klubertanz opted to bring Hush in to close the game out.
Unfortunately, it was quite the tough situation for the sophomore. He plunked his first batter to load the bases, and Johnson Creek immediately smoked a double to left field to score two runs. An error at first base against the next batter allowed two more to cross home. In a flash, the Pirates were down 9-6 with only three outs left to play with.
Unzueta started the bottom of the seventh by drawing a walk, but a pop out and two groundouts quickly ended the game.
The Pirates didn't let the come-from-behind loss get them down, though. They turned right around and exercised their non-conference demons with a 15-7 win over Mayville on Monday, May 16.
Bryce Albert pitched a complete game for the Pirates. They were led offensively by Unzueta and Haseleu. Unzueta went 3-5 with two doubles, two runs, and three RBIs. Haseleu mashed a homer and also added a double in his 2-3 day at the plate, bringing around three RBIs and and scoring twice himself. In total, Waterloo put together 17 hits and 14 RBIs in a stellar day at the plate.
Next up, Waterloo's non-conference schedule continues with a home matchup with Rio on Tuesday, May 17. The Pirates return to conference play with back-to-back home conference matchups on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20. They'll host Cambridge on Thursday and rival Marshall on Friday. They'll close the week with a triangular at Hustisford against the home team and Dodgeland on Saturday May 21. Waterloo will close the regular season on Monday, May 23 with a non-conference road trip to Watertown Luther Prep.
Capitol - South conference baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Monday, May 16
1. Belleville, 7-2 (10-7)
T2. New Glarus, 5-4 (7-6)
T2. Marshall, 5-4 (10-10)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 4-5 (7-7)
5. Waterloo, 3-5 (7-9)
6. Cambridge, 2-6 (5-10)