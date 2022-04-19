On Tuesday, April 12, both the Marshall and Waterloo track & field teams finally got a chance to compete. Both teams had the early portions of their seasons mixed around by some nasty weather. On Tuesday at Waterloo High School, the Pirates and Cardinals, as well as Poynette and Lakeside Lutheran, gathered for a Capitol Conference quad meet.
Marshall made an immediate splash on the day as senior Bryce Frank took 2nd in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.40. Waterloo's highest finisher in the event was sophomore Ryan Sturgill in 7th with a time of 11.82.
Marshall's impressive start on the boys side carried over into the 200 meter dash as it picked up a 2nd place finish. Senior Canon Siedschlag blazed his way to a time of 23.76 seconds to claim silver in the event. Waterloo's fastest participant was sophomore Benny Marshall in 8th with a time of 25.33 seconds.
Marshall dominated the boys 400 meter dash, taking three of the top four spots. Siedschlag was the fastest on the day, claiming 1st with a time of 55.80. Junior teammate Trevor Thede wasn't far behind in 2nd with a time of 56.23 seconds. Junior Erik Ayala also nabbed fourth with a time of 1:01.34. Waterloo's fastest sprinter was freshman David Cefalu, who took 5th with a time of 1:04.55.
Marshall managed to finish near the top of all three distance runs on the boys side as well. Senior Justin Grady took 4th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:15.29, sophomore Jaxon Hornby took 3rd in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:04.00, and junior Asher Carriola took 4th in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:11.00. Waterloo's highest finisher in any distance run was a 6th place finish from freshman Owen Koele in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:49.00.
The Pirates would claim their first win of the day in the 110 meter hurdles. Junior Rick Ugorji claimed the top spot with a time of 18.90 seconds. Teammate Sam Billingsly also finished in the top three, claiming 3rd with a time of 19.17. Marshall junior Ramon Campos was sandwiched between the two Pirates, finishing 3rd with his time of 19.10 seconds.
The Cardinals made some ground up in the 300 meter hurdles as sophomore Kody Finke took 2nd with a time of 47.46 seconds. Waterloo's fastest hurdler was Ugorji in 6th with a time of 50.50 seconds.
Marshall's boys impressed in the relays. The Cardinals took 2nd in both the 4x200 and 4x400, finishing behind Lakeside Lutheran both times. Waterloo turned in 3rd place finishes in the same events.
For the girls on the track, sophomore Wynn Held got the Cardinals off to a hot start with a 2nd place finish in the 100 meter dash, blazing a time of 13.28 seconds.
A trio of sophomore Pirates finished well in the 400 meter dash. Maren Dolfin took 3rd with a 1:14.42, Reina Degler took 4th with a 1:16.62, and Corryn Retzloff took 5th with a 1:18.77.
Marshall freshman Emma Hellenbrand saw her name near the top of some of the longer distance runs as well. She claimed 2nd in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 14:13.00 and 4th in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:30.44.
Marshall senior Erin Virgil impressed in the hurdles. She was the 1st place finisher in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 59.73 and 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles with a 20.97. Waterloo senior Sarah Spies put together a strong performance in the 300 meter hurdles as well, taking 2nd with a time of 1:02.96.
Marshall's relay teams came to play, grabbing 2nd place in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays before taking 3rd in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Back to the boys in the field portion of the meet, senior Josh Eggers kicked things off nicely for Marshall with a 3rd place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-06.00.
Sophomore Dakota Sturgill upped it for Waterloo in the long jump, claiming 2nd with a distance of 17-09.00. Sturgill's impressive day in the field continued in the triple jump as he took 1st with a distance of 38-01.50.
His brother, Ryan, took the reins in the pole vault by taking second with a height of 10-06.00. Outside of Sturgill's performance, though, it was all Marshall as three Cardinals filled out the rest of the top four. Senior Jack Hellenbrand put up the best height of the day with an 11-00.00. Eggers took 3rd with a 10-00.00 and Kody Finke claimed 4th with a 9-06.00.
A pair of Cardinals claimed top-4 spots in the discus as junior Lucas Talks took 2nd with a throw of 119-10.00 and junior Grant Chadwick tossed a 100-11.00 to take 4th. Waterloo Luke Fiedorowicz rounded out the top five with a throw of 100-03.00.
For the girls, senior Abby Ward got things cooking for Marshall with a 4-02.00 to tie for 2nd in the high jump. Waterloo answered right back as Maren Dolfin took 3rd in the long jump with a distance of 13-00.00.
Sarah Spies continued her strong day with a 3rd place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 23-10.00. A pair of Cardinals were right on her tail as junior Grace Hellenbrand took 4th with a 22-11.50 and sophomore Isabella Hellenbrand took 5th with a 21-05.00.
Waterloo was tops in the pole vault, claiming the top two spots. Sophomore teammates Cordelia Webber and Alisa Sheshina tied for 1st, each vaulting 7-06.00. Marshall freshman Emma Hellenbrand rounded out the top three with a 6-06.00.
Marshall earned itself another top finish in the discus as junior Cortney Checky took home 1st with a throw of 86-08.00, demolishing the 2nd place finisher's throw of 77-06.00. Waterloo grabbed 4th place in the event as junior Maddie Webster threw a 73-00.00.
Checky was strong in the shot put as well, claiming 3rd with a toss of 26-09.00. Her teammate, junior Dakota Bowers, also earned a top-5 finish, claiming 5th with a throw of 25-07.50. Waterloo's best throw came from senior Abby Quamme, who earned 14th with a throw of 22-00.00.
Next up, Waterloo is set for another conference meet, this time at Cambridge on Tuesday, April 19. Following that, they'll travel to an invitational at Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 21. As for Marshall, the Cardinals will host a dual of their own on Tuesday, April 19 before heading to an invitational at Monona Grove on Friday, April 22.