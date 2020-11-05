It’s been years, no make that decades, since the Marshall-Waterloo football game has had this much riding on it; when the two teams meet in the regular-season finale this Friday at Waterloo High School, the Eastern Suburban Conference championship will be on the line.
Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz has been a part of the rivalry for nearly 20 years.
“I started teaching (in Marshall) in 2001, so 19 years,” said Kleinheinz. “I’m not sure what the MHS vs. WHS border war is from a record standpoint in that time, but there is a lot of truth in the fact that you throw the records out the window in this game.”
Marshall enters the game with a perfect 5-0 record, just a half game ahead of Waterloo (4-2 overall, 4-1 ESC). A Marshall win would give the Cardinals their first title since the two teams shared the league crown in 2015, but its first outright title since 2012.
However, a Waterloo win would mean the two teams would share the title again (and it would be a three-way tie if Cambridge defeats Dodgeland this Friday). The Pirates suffered their first conference loss last week, a 43-13 setback to Cambridge.
“The rivalry is talked about by everyone in the school, so I have picked up real quick that this is a game that is special to everyone,” said second-year Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell. “The kids know each other and I think that aspect is a very respectful rivalry, but I have gathered that alumni and community members are a little more aggressive about how they feel.
“As long as the rivalry stays clean and has great sportsmanship on the field, I love the atmosphere.”
But this isn’t the first time the rivalry has determined the conference outcome. In 2015 the two area programs met in Week 7 with identical 2-0 Capitol South Conference records. Marshall won the game 34-21 but Waterloo won its remaining two games to share the title with the Cardinals.
Nearly the identical situation occurred in 2010 and 2011, but losses of 23-7 and 16-3 to Marshall kept Waterloo from earning a share of the league title.
In 2009, Marshall and Waterloo finished in a three-way tie with New Glarus/Monticello for the Capitol South crown; the Cardinals win the Week 6 meeting, 31-25, but lost to NG/M in the conference finale while the Pirates beat the Glarner Knights in Week 8 as all three finished 4-1.
The last half of the century the series was dominated by Waterloo, with the Pirates winning five straight meetings from 1995-99, including a 41-8 win in 1997 as Waterloo reached the WIAA Division 5 state finals for the second time in program history. Waterloo lost 36-14 to Glenwood City to finish 13-1.
But Marshall opened the 21st century with four consecutive shutouts, including a 42-0 blanking in 2002 on their way to a Division 5 state runner-up finish when Mike Zimmerman’s Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to Somerset, 28-20.
Marshall has won nine of the last 11 meetings including the last two, a 21-13 victory in 2018 and a 20-9 decision last fall. But prior to that Waterloo won back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
In the last 25 meetings in the annual rivalry, the Cardinals own a 15-10 advantage.
“In the early years there were some great battles between (former Marshall coach) Mike Zimmerman and (former Waterloo coach) Doug Miller with high stakes, but not much in recent years though,” said Kleinheinz.
Frisell came to Waterloo after coaching many years in Minnesota.
“It is like a Viking-Packer or Gopher-Badger game to end the season with a playoff berth or a bowl game bid riding on it. The rivalry will always have meaning but with the chance for us to earn a tie for a championship it is extra special. It should be a fun game on Friday and it is too bad that the restrictions on fans are in place because it would probably be a packed house,” he said.
Both Marshall (in Week 1) and Waterloo (in Week 2) were awarded forfeit victories as Dodgeland’s season was delayed two weeks by COVID-19. And while 2020 has been a season like no other, both coaches are elated that their student-athletes had the opportunity to compete this fall.
“Well, I’m hopeful we aren’t done yet. As we’ve seen with this virus until the ball goes in the air on Friday night anything can happen. At this point I’m thankful for every opportunity we get to be with the kids whether that is on the practice field or under the lights on a Friday night,” said Kleinheinz.
“I am happy for our kids,” Frisell said. “They wanted to play so bad and it was like a roller coaster ride through the summer not knowing. Our seniors are such a great group of guys it is nice that they have been able to take what they learned from last year and make this year one they will always remember. It has been fun to win and have the kids feel good about themselves, but it has been even more fun to be around all these guys at practice and have that feeling of being a team.”
Either way, Friday’s game won’t be the last for either Marshall or Waterloo as they both have qualified for the abbreviated two-week WIAA playoffs, which begin Nov. 13.
