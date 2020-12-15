Skyler Powers led four Pirates in double figures with 14 points in a non-conference win over visiting Dodgeland Dec. 10.
Sophia Schneider and Julia Asik added 12 apiece — all of Asik’s points came on 3-pointers — while Wolff added 11.
The Trojans’ Adrianna Bader led all scorers with 20.
WATERLOO 62, DODGELAND 46
Dodgeland 16 30 — 46
Waterloo 27 35 — 62
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 0 0-4 0, Schreier 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Firari 3 6-6 13, Cramer 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 1-7 3, Bader 7 6-11 20. Totals — 15 13-28 46.
Waterloo — Schneider 5 1-3 12, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 7-8 14, Asik 4 0-0 12, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Wolff 4 3-6 11, Baumann 3 0-0 6. Totals — 22 12-19 62.
3-point goals — D 3 (Schreier 1, Crame 1, Firari 1); W 6 (Asik 4, Schneider 1, Powers 1). Total fouls — D 14; W 18. Fouled out — Wolff.
WATERLOO 57
PARDEEVILLE 45
Waterloo bounced back from a 40-point loss to Marshall using a 27-21 second half to pull away from host Pardeeville Monday in non-conference play.
“We got out to a 12-point lead in the first half and then got into foul trouble,” said Haberkorn. “We’re still a little short-handed without (Alyssa) Baumann and (Tess) Blundell, and it was Ava (Jaehnke’s) first game back since being injured and that allowed them to crawl back in.
“Our pressure got to them in the second half.”
Asik (16) and Powers (14) combined for 30 points to lead the Pirates, who also got nine points from Schneider and eight from Brenna Huebner.
WATERLOO 57, PARDEEVILLE 45
Waterloo 30 27 — 57
Pardeeville 24 21 — 45
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 3 1-2 9, Webster 0 0-2 0, Zimbric 2 0-0 4, Powers 6 2-4 14, Jaehnke 0 2-4 2, Asi 6 1-3 16, Huebner 3 2-7 8, Wolff 2 0-1 4. Totals — 22 8-13 57.
Pardeeville — Maass 2 0-5 5, Manthey 4 3-4 14, Ott 1 2-4 4, Achterberg 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 5 0-0 10, Lynch 1 2-4 4, Breneman 1 0-0 2, Erst 2 0-0 4. Totals — 17 7-17 45.
3-point goals — W 3 (Asik 3, Schneider 2); P 2 (Maass 1, Manthey 1). Total fouls — W 16; P 21.
Up Next
Waterloo travels to Fond du Lac Saturday to face St. Mary’s Springs in a 2:30 p.m. start. The Pirates return home Tuesday hosting Fall River at 7:30 p.m.
