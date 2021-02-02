Waterloo outscored visiting Wisconsin Heights 17-3 over the final 8:27 to pull off a come-from-behind Capitol South Conference victory Monday at Waterloo Fieldhouse, capping off a 1-1 week.
After falling behind 30-22 at halftime, the Pirates (9-12 overall, 3-6 Cap. South) outscored the Vanguards 40-19 in the second half to earn the comeback win, their second of the season over Heights.
Skyler Powers broke the 20-point barrier for the second straight game with a game-high 25. The senior scored 14 of those in the second half. Powers now has 798 career points.
The Pirates also received double-digit performances from sophomores Sophia Schneider (12) and Julia Asik (11).
Waterloo made 18-of-35 free throws.
WATERLOO 62
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 49
Wis. Heights 30 19 — 49
Waterloo 22 40 — 62
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Van Riper 2 1-2 7, Duhr 2 1-2 5, King 6 5-6 17, Bartel 1 0-0 2, Doherty 5 0-5 10, Mickelson 4 0-0 8. Totals — 20 5=7-15 49.
Waterloo — Schneider 4 1-4 12, Webster 0 1-2 1, Powers 8 8-14 25, Jaehnke 2 1-2 6, Asik 3 4-8 11, Blundell 0 3-4 3, Huebner 1 0-1 2, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals — 19 18-35 62.
3-point goals — WH 2 (Van Riper 2); WAT 6 (Schneider 3, Powers 1, Jaehnke 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — WH 22; WAT 16.
New Glarus 76
Waterloo 56
Playing short-handed once again Waterloo suffered a 20-point Capitol South Conference loss to visiting New Glarus on Jan. 29.
For the second game in a row Waterloo was without starters Joslyn Wolff and Schneider, who were participating in off-season volleyball. Meanwhile, the Pirates welcomed the return of Asik, who missed four games due to contact tracing. Asik scored six points.
Powers scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Pirates.
NEW GLARUS 76, WATERLOO 56
New Glarus 46 30 — 76
Waterloo 33 23 — 56
New Glarus (fg ft-fta pts) — Atwell 3 5-5 11, Nommensen 1 4-4 6, Eichelkraut 3 0-0-6, Schadewalt 8 2-4 21, Klosterman 2 0-0 5, Benson 7 3-3 17, Marty 2 4-4 9, Thompson 0 1-2 1. Totals — 26 19-22 76.
Waterloo — Powers 8 5-6 23, Jaehnke 2 2-2 7, Asik 1 3-4 6, Blundell 2 1-1 6, Huebner 3 2-2 8, Baumann 3 0-0 6. Totals — 19 13-15 56.
3-point goals — NG 5 (Schadewalt 3, Klosterman 1, Marty 1); W 5 (Powers 2, Jaehnke 1, Asik 1, Blundell 1). Total fouls — NG 14; W 15. Fouled out — Huebner.
WIAA Seeding
Waterloo received a No. 1 seed and will host the winner between No. 4 Orfordville Parkview and No. 5 Deerfield in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 12. The regional finals is Feb. 13 at the higher seed remaining.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 18 and 20, with the 2021 WIAA Division 4 State Girls Basketball Tournament taking place Feb. 25-27 at a yet-to-be-determined site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.