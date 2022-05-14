The Waterloo softball team was perfection in the Capitol - South conference in 2022. The Pirates won all eight of their conference games this season, running away with the title of champions. The championship was officially decided in a 3-1 win over reigning champion Cambridge on Wednesday, May 11. The passing of the torch from former to current champion was followed by a 15-0 drubbing of Wisconsin Heights on Friday, May 13 to solidify Waterloo's perfection.
"They started this season with a goal," Waterloo head coach Deb Braatz said of her champions. "Every day in practice, it was never any less than 110% effort given. They knew that's what it was going to take because this conference is strong. We came up against some very solid teams and they still were able to get the job done. They never quit. They never gave up. They had everyone working together and really came to play."
In that conference-clinching game against Cambridge, sophomore Brenna Huebner was the savior of the day. In what proved to be a tight pitching battle, her sole hit of the day produced two RBIs to boost the Pirates to three total runs in the top of the sixth for a come-from-behind victory.
Junior Grace Marty took care of business on the mound. In her six innings pitched, she allowed just four hits and the one run was un-earned. Junior pitcher Sophia Schneider came in to close the game in the seventh and was nails, retiring the side with no hits for the save.
With the conference title already locked up, the Pirates took a victory lap on Friday against Wisconsin Heights. Waterloo had won the first matchup 26-0 back in late April, and it was a similar situation in the second edition.
Marty got the start once again in this one and started the day with two strikeouts to retire the Vanguards quickly. This opened the floodgates for Waterloo's offense.
Junior shortstop Ava Jaehnke started the game off with a bang by blasting a solo homer over the center field fence to give the Pirates an immediate 1-0 lead. A heads-up play allowed Wisconsin Heights to force a double play and escape the inning without further damage, but the tone had been set.
Marty mowed through the first three batters she saw in the top of the second, bringing the Pirates back to the plate.
Senior third baseman Quinnly Hush kicked things off with a single, and a subsequent error on a ground ball from senior Kamden Fitzgerald allowed Hush to round third and head for home. Waterloo had doubled its lead, and was just getting started.
After Abbie Gier was hit by a pitch, the Pirates had two runner on for Marty. Marty did herself a massive favor, mashing a 3-run homerun over the center field fence to make it a 5-0 Waterloo lead. The Pirates kept pressing.
Huebner was hit by a pitch and replaced by Leeah Dron as a courtesy runner. Senior second baseman Michaela Riege reached on a single, and sophomore first baseman Katrina Freund followed with a single of her own to score Dron.
Hush, up for her second at-bat of the inning, was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Up stepped Fitzgerald, who poked a single into center field to bring both Riege and Freund around to score. It was now an 8-0 lead for Waterloo which would only continue to grow.
With two outs and runners on second and third, Gier ripped a double to bring both Hush and Fitzgerald around to score. Gier would nearly score herself, but she bumped into Marty on her way to home plate on a wild pitch. The umpires ruled it interference and caller Gier out, ending the inning.
Schneider replaced Marty on the mound in the top of the third for Waterloo to finish things off. She allowed one hit, but was otherwise untouchable as she quickly retired the side.
Waterloo's offense went right back to work. Braatz opted to put in the second platoon, and they answered with some runs. Senior Alyssa Baumann started the inning with a single, but back-to-back outs to follow made it look as though the game would carry on. Riege would wear a pitch and senior Keelan Gangstad drew a walk to load the bases, though.
That was all the opportunity that Schneider needed. She punished a single up the gut to bring both Baumann and Riege around to score. Hush followed this up with an immediate double to score both Gangstad and junior Cabella Ellis, who was courtesy running for Schneider.
With two outs and a 14-0 lead, the Pirates were on the edge of sending everyone home early with the winning run at second base. Fitzgerald would answer the call. She roped a double into left field to bring Hush around, giving the Pirates a 15-0 win and a run-rule victory in just three innings of play.
The win was the cherry on top of an 8-0 performance in the Capitol - South conference in 2022. The Pirates were champions. But, Waterloo isn't satisfied. With a conference title under their belts, the Pirates are now focused on the WIAA playoffs.
"Now, we have to re-focus," Braatz said. "We have to look to what's ahead. We will now focus on the next step and keep moving forward, one game at a time.
While looking ahead to the postseason is exciting, the Pirates still have some business to take care of in the regular season. They'll head to Dodgeland on Saturday, May 14 for a triangular with the host school and Randolph. Waterloo will close the regular season with a home non-conference matchup with Westfield on Tuesday, May 17.
Speaking of Randolph, it's nice the Pirates will get a look at the Rockets as the two are set to square off in the first round of the state tournament. Waterloo received a No. 3 seed and Randolph earned a No. 6 seed. The postseason showdown is set for Tuesday, May 24 at Waterloo Fireman's Park.