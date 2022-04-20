The Waterloo baseball team has hardly struggled to score runs in the early goings of its 2022 season. Through five games, the Pirates had scored 38 runs through five games for an average of 7.6 per contest. Runs came at a premium on Tuesday, April 19 at Skalitzky Field for the Pirates, though. Waterloo strung together five runs in the final two innings, but just couldn't catch Capitol - South rival Belleville in a 7-5 loss.
"It just took us a little while to get going," Waterloo head coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "In the first five innings, we weren't ourselves. We've been aggressive and scored quite a few runs at the plate so far this season. It was unlike us. All we needed was to break the seal."
Waterloo's sluggish start offensively looked even more dire as Belleville took an early lead to kick the game off. Sophomore pitcher Cal Hush got off to an unfortunate start at the top of the first inning as a double was followed by a subsequent error in left field as Belleville pushed the first run of the game across home plate. The Wildcats struck again a batter later as Aidan Keyes roped a double up the middle to score another run, giving Belleville a 2-0 lead to start the game.
Belleville opted to start senior Carson Syse on the mound, which proved to be troublesome for Waterloo. After Syse plunked sophomore centerfielder Trevor Firari to start the game, no other Waterloo batter would even touch first base until the bottom of the sixth innin. Syse had a no-hitter through five innings with seven strikeouts.
Luckily for Waterloo, Hush followed suit with some dominant pitching of his own. He calmed down after the first inning and put on a clinic, allowing only two more hits and zero runs through the top of the fifth inning.
"He's super efficient," Klubertanz said of Hush. "He doesn't throw a lot of pitches. He's going to let guys put the ball in play but he trusts his defense. He was a little elevated in that first inning but he started to settle in."
The defensive battle turned into an offensive explosion in the sixth inning. Leading 2-0 in the top of the sixth, Belleville got the bats going. A sacrifice fly with no outs brought a Belleville baserunner home. Hush recovered nicely with a strikeout, but the third strike got past sophomore catcher Jon Sampo and the Belleville batter was safe at first. The Wildcats would make the Pirates pay for it.
A controversial "safe" call on a pickle play loaded the bases a batter later. The stakes got to Hush as back-to-back wild pitches allowed two Belleville runners to cross home. Belleville would later mash a single into right field to bring its fourth run of the inning across home plate to take a commanding 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Instead of giving up, the Pirates chose to fight. Senior left fielder Ian Ritter kicked the rally off by beating out a dropped third strike. Bryce Aubart dropped a blooping single into right which moved Ritter over to third. The top of the order came around, and Firari delivered the Pirates their first run of the day with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Ritter. The Pirates were far from done.
Shaken by Waterloo's sudden appearance on the scoreboard, Syse committed an error on a comebacker from junior first baseman Cooper Setz, allowing Aubart to scoot to third base and Setz to beat the throw to first. Senior Antonio Unzueta drew a walk, loading the bases for sophomore cleanup batter Owen Haseleu with two outs.
Haseleu took a monster swing at a breaking ball which spun just to the left of the catcher. The ball remained in play, and the ensuing Belleville scramble for the ball allowed Aubart to score from third and kept the bases loaded for the Pirates. A wild pitch against the next batter allowed Setz to score, narrowing Belleville's lead to 6-3 heading into the final inning.
"A couple of small things got us going," Klubertanz said. "We never seem to die. We always tend to stay in the game and keep fighting, no matter what the score is."
A triple followed by a sacrifice fly added an insurance run for Belleville in the top of the seventh. Even then, the Pirates would go down swinging. Hush kicked off the bottom of the seventh with a single into right, followed by a walk from Keegan Lauersdorf. Aubart beat out a tough grounder to the shortstop to load the bases with the top of the order coming up.
Firari mashed a grounder into the shortstop's mitt. It bought enough time for Hush to score from third as Firari was tossed out at first. Setz followed with a groundout of his own, but this also allowed Lauersdorf to score to narrow the deficit to 7-5.
With two outs, Unzueta stepped to the plate as the tying run with Aubart on second. He put a good bat on the ball, but the hit sailed into a Belleville mitt to end the game.
While the loss is tough, it's the second Capitol - South team that Waterloo has hung tight with this season. Back on April 12, Waterloo lost by just one run to Cambridge.
"We've proven in two games that we can hang with anyone in the conference," Klubertanz said. "We just need some bounces to go our way and get to play from ahead. We've struggled playing from behind. It'd be nice to get on top early in one and ease some nerves."
Waterloo's hunt for its first conference win will continue Thursday, April 21 with a trip to New Glarus. Next week, the Pirates will host Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, April 26 before traveling to rival Marshall on Thursday, April 28.