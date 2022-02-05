The Waterloo girls basketball team picked up a non-conference win and suffered a conference loss last week. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Pirates traveled to Palmyra-Eagle and walked away with a 70-58 win. Following that, Capitol - South foe New Glarus came to town on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Glarner Knights got a career game from sophomore Lindsey Schadewalt and motored to a 66-28 victory.
The week got off to great start as the Pirates were ridiculously efficient shooting the basketball against the Panthers of Palmyra-Eagle. Waterloo was an impressive 17-20 from the free throw line and hit seven 3-pointers.
Chief among Waterloo's scorers was Tess Blundell. The sophomore sharpshooter has made impressive strides all season, and Tuesday was another great night from behind the 3-point line. Blundell nailed four triples on her way to a team-high 21 points.
Blundell wasn't the only Pirate to break into double-digit scoring as sophomore guard Brenna Huebner poured in 14 and senior forward Alyssa Baumann contributed 10.
Thursday against New Glarus was a different story. The Glarner Knights have established themselves as one of the better teams in the Capitol - South this season, and Waterloo struggled with their size.
New Glarus set the pace early by delivering a plethora of blocks in the paint. Still, Huebner and Baumann kept pushing down to the block and were able to pick up some early buckets down low.
The Glarner Knights continued to frustrate the Pirates by throwing a full-court press at them. New Glarus was not only longer than Waterloo, but also had some quickness. This resulted in some early turnovers.
New Glarus made the most of its offensive possessions. Specifically, sophomore Lindsey Schadewalt made the most of them. She was absolutely on fire, hitting five 3-pointers in the first half alone to pace the Glarner Knights with 21 first-half points. She outscored Waterloo by herself in the first half as New Glarus took a 37-18 lead into the halftime break.
Schadewalt continued her scoring in the second half. She ended up with a game-high 35 points as New Glarus stifled any comeback attempts en route to a 66-28 victory. Huebner and Baumann tied for the lead in Waterloo scoring, both contributing 10 points.
After the week of action, Waterloo now sits at an 8-11 overall record and is 3-4 in Capitol - South competition. The Pirates are in sole possession of 4th place.
Next up, the Pirates have a pair of tough conference road games. They'll kick off the week with a trip to Cambridge on Tuesday, Feb. 8 followed by a journey to Belleville on Friday, Feb. 11. The Pirate's next home game isn't until Monday, Feb. 14 against Fort Atkinson. Waterloo will close out the regular season by hosting rival Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 17.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Feb. 4*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 5-1 (16-3)
2. New Glarus, 5-2 (14-6)
3. Cambridge, 4-2 (12-7)
4. Waterloo, 3-4 (8-11)
5. Marshall, 2-4 (8-9)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-6 (5-15)
GBB: WATERLOO 70, PALMYRA-EAGLE 58
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|M. Webster
|4
|0
|0-0
|8
|5
|G. Kuhl
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|10
|B. Lauersdorf
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|2
|0
|5-6
|9
|20
|T. Blundell
|2
|4
|5-6
|21
|21
|B. Huebner
|3
|1
|5-6
|14
|32
|A. Baumann
|4
|0
|2-2
|10
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|7
|17-20
|70
|PALMYRA-EAGLE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|1
|L. Fredrick
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|10
|T. Calderon
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|15
|K. Koutsky
|3
|1
|2-3
|11
|23
|Ma. Nettersheim
|4
|0
|3-6
|11
|24
|T. Koutsky
|8
|0
|7-10
|23
|30
|Mo. Nettersheim
|0
|2
|1-4
|7
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|3
|17-29
|58
GBB: NEW GLARUS 66, WATERLOO 28
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|B. Lauersdorf
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|20
|T. Blundell
|1
|0
|5-5
|7
|21
|B. Huebner
|3
|0
|4-6
|10
|32
|A. Baumann
|4
|0
|2-5
|10
|34
|A. Albrecht
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|TOTALS
|-
|8
|0
|12-18
|28
|NEW GLARUS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|D. Karls
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|15
|A. Atwell
|3
|1
|0-2
|9
|20
|G. Nommensen
|3
|0
|2-2
|8
|21
|E. Eichelkraut
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|23
|L. Schadewalt
|7
|6
|3-4
|35
|25
|I. Brenkman
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|40
|E. Lancaster
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|41
|E. Martinson
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|20
|7
|5-8
|66