PAIGE BUCHANAN
Marshall High School
Sports you played in high school: Softball and Volleyball.
Favorite sports moment: When we were at the Poynette Jamboree and we beat the team we were playing really bad! If I can remember right it was like 15-4 or something like that, I just remember it was a lot and it didn’t take very long!!
Favorite school subject(s): Anatomy and Physiology
Post high school plans: Attending Madison College for Dental Hygiene
Song you’re listening to right now: Refrigerator Door by Luke Combs
Favorite place to eat: Salvatores or Crawfish Junction
I like competing against: Waterloo!
Motto/saying: “Be Humble”
