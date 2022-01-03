A look back at the news in Waterloo and Marshall in 2021

As a continuation from last week, The Courier is looking at the stories that shaped the news in 2021 throughout Waterloo and Marshall. This week, The Courier takes a look back at the second half of 2021.
July
Marshall teen who died in auto accident loved meeting people, had contagious smile
A Marshall teen died in July from injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Benjamin Chadwick, 16, died as the result of injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash in the town of Sun Prairie.
“He loved meeting people no matter where he went, whether that was an FFA event, a cattle show, a track meet, or watching a softball game,” FFA advisor and Marshall School District agri-science teacher Paula Bakken said. “He was passionate about, and very proud of, his cattle herd. He worked to make breeding and management decisions and network with other leaders in the cattle industry to learn all that he could about showing and preparing his cattle.
“Ben’s enthusiasm, contagious smile, friendly personality, sincere concern for others, and sassy humor will be greatly missed.”
Just hours after the accident, the Stoughton Fair announced it would auction the steer Chadwick had been showing at the event with proceeds going to his family. Chadwick had been showing at the fair and less than 24 hours earlier, had been crowned reserve champion in open class beef.
Originally, the steer was to be auctioned off at the Dane County Fair but Stoughton Fair Board President Chris Quam made the request to have the steer auctioned at the Stoughton Fair.
“The quick turnaround was just going with the heart, we wanted to do something and this is what we came up with,” he said.
Chadwick’s steer was auctioned twice. The first winning bid of $14/lb. was bought by Mid-State Equipment, where John Chadwick is employed.
“Mid-State turned around and said, ‘Sell it again.’ They pretty much gave (the steer) back to the family to sell it again,” Quam said.
The second winning bid of $10/lb. was put forward by Elizabeth Rake, a family friend and former fair exhibitor.
Once the steer was auctioned, the Stoughton Fair accepted donations through a paddle sale.
Crave Brothers earn trio of blue ribbons at state dairy products contest
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo received top honors at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest. The farmstead’s mascarpone, chocolate mascarpone and Farmer’s Rope string cheese finished in first place and its cheddar cheese curds finished in third place out of more than 400 entries.
The mascarpone was entered into the soft and spreadable cheese category and received a rating of 99.35 out of 100.
The chocolate mascarpone was entered into the flavored soft cheese category and received a rating of 99.45 out of 100.
The Farmer’s Rope string cheese was entered into the string cheese category and received a rating of 99.60 out of 100.
The cheddar cheese curds were entered into the unflavored cheese curd category and received a rating of 99.10 out of 100.
“We are incredibly honored to receive three top recognitions at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest,” said Debbie Crave, Vice President of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC. “We take immense pride in handcrafting our cheeses with hours old milk from our more than 2,000 Holstein cows.”
Waterloo girl's slime helps teachers buy school supplies
Anniston Setz enjoys making slime; she learned how to make the pliable material by watching YouTube videos at home and then tweaked the recipe just a bit.
For two days this summer, the 8-year-old girl worked to make batches of the squishy slime with one ultimate goal – to sell it as part of a fundraiser.
This was the second year Anniston, who attends Waterloo Elementary School, has turned her slime into school supplies for teachers.
Marcelina Setz, Anniston’s mom, is an ambassador for Do Good Wisconsin, which was co-founded by Marshall resident Eric Salzwedel. About three years ago Salzwedel and Do Good Wisconsin co-founder Brian Herbst decided to take donations for school supplies that would be given directly to teachers.
According to the results of a 2018 survey conducted by AdoptAClassroom.org, on average, teachers spent $740 of their own money on classroom supplies during that year compared to 2015 when the average out-of-pocket costs for supplies was $600. Nearly 96% of respondents purchased basic supplies for their classrooms such as paper, pencils and folders.
Do Good Wisconsin’s Teacher Supply Drive is an effort to help relieve the financial burden of buying supplies for some of the state’s educators.
Last year, Anniston was able to donate $300. As of July 20, she had raised approximately $290 with donations being accepted through Friday, July 30.
Of the 27 sealed containers of homemade slime, Anniston had only three leftover four days after her July 17 pop-up sale at Paradiddle’s Café in Waterloo.
Waterloo Gun Club raises $16k for veterans’ organization
A donation from the Waterloo Gun Club will now allow Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin to help provide even more veterans the chance to go on these free outings. Otto Reetz, president of the organization, was at the club on Tuesday, July 27 to accept a check for $16,000 representing the total amount raised though a fundraiser and direct donations.
He said it was incredible to see a donation of that amount.
“It’s amazing what we could do with that kind of money,” Reetz said.
The Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin president said the donation will help pay for the veterans to go on the outings since the service men and women do not pay for any part of the excursions.
“It would take us a half a year to raise this kind of money on our own,” said Reetz, who made a six-hour round trip drive to the club located in the Town of Portland. “This will allow us to take out a lot more people.”
The Waterloo Gun Club hosted a May 15 trap shoot fundraiser which is where the bulk of the money for Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin came from. In addition to shooting trap, there were 50/50 raffles and bucket raffles.
August
Tates honored as Grocer of the Year
Jeff and Cindy Tate, owners of the Waterloo and Watertown Piggly Wiggly stores, were surprised in August when family and friends gathered at the Watertown store to recognize them as the state Grocers of the Year.
“We are just blown away,” Jeff Tate said upon receipt of a large cardboard cutout of the award.
The Wisconsin Grocers Association is the Wisconsin food industry’s trade association with more than 750 members, and the Grocer of the Year Award is its most prestigious award. Presented annually, the award is given to a WGA member who makes significant contributions to the industry and community.
More than 35 family members, friends and employees were on hand for the award presentation. The Tates were nominated by Brian Wohlfeil, general manager of the two stores. The Tates have since sold the Watertown store to Wohlfeil.
Waterloo welcomes new intermediate/middle school principal
Waterloo Intermediate and Middle School welcomed Christine Ziemann as the new principal for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Ziemann attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for her undergraduate work, where she majored in elementary education and early childhood. She also has her masters in curriculum and instruction, and has reading teacher and reading specialist licenses from UW-Madison. Later, she received her principal licensure and director of curriculum and instruction licensure at Edgewood College.
“I have always loved working with children and am very intrigued by how people learn and grow,” she said.
Weigand wins District 20 write-in election
Marshall resident Jeff Weigand won the Aug. 10 write-in election for the District 20 Dane County Board seat.
Weigand garnered 442 write-in votes to just 97 for the second-place finisher, former Sun Prairie School Board member Mary Ellen Havel-Lang. Union carpenter Joe Lotegeluaki finished third with 81 votes while candidate Joe Tatar finished last with 67.
Weigand touted his leadership experience and desire to collaboratively improve Dane County in his campaign literature and his public campaign statements.
All four candidates competed in the election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Julie Schwellenbach.
St. John's renovations offer fresh welcome to school year
Renovations at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Waterloo were completed just in time for the new school year to start. Students had their first day back to school on Aug. 26.
The school’s early childhood wing was fully redone. Two bathrooms were updated, the floors were replaced, the walls were repainted and construction members removed asbestos throughout the building.
Pastor Chris Esmay said this was the first phase of a number of renovations for the school.
“We needed to reboot the school,” he said.
The time frame for full completion of the desired renovations is flexible. The church plans to keep updating different areas of the campus during upcoming summer months, including the school’s other academic wings, the basement and cafeteria and the gym.
September
Waterloo City Council will require developer to pay interest on unrealized senior project
A Madison developer whose planned expansion of a senior living community in Waterloo stalled over the past two years, owes the city $5,400 in interest on tax incremental finance-related payments it’s defaulted on.
The Waterloo City Council voted on Sept. 2 to send real estate developer Hawthorn & Stone, Inc. a bill for $5,400.
The firm completed construction in 2019 on Riverwalk Senior Living, that includes 29 assisted living apartments on a portion the 12-acre former Perry Printing plant site at 333 W. Madison St. But Hawthorn & Stone never moved ahead with a second phase of its project, ultimately triggering a default clause in the developer’s agreement it negotiated with the city in 2013.
City Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said the company finally, in August 2021, paid about $96,000 in TIF-related payments to the city that had been due on Dec. 31, 2020. The firm had previously paid an additionally required $43,000 to the city in December 2020, in property taxes. Those two payments amounted to about $139,000, the entirety of what the city said it owed for 2020.
But Hansen and Mayor Jenifer Quimby said Hawthorn & Stone never paid $5,400 in interest charged by the city, based on its monthly payments being late for 8 consecutive months, January to August of 2021. The city charged $695 in monthly interest from January to August, Hansen said.
Hansen said because the senior development failed to progress and failed to generate $139,000 in originally envisioned new property tax revenue in 2020, Hawthorne & Stone was responsible for covering the city’s 2020 TIF district-related debt payment of about $139,000.
Originally, the city had envisioned tapping the $139,00 in newly generated tax revenue to cover its payments.
Hansen said Hawthorn & Stone, Inc. had guaranteed in the developer’s agreement that it would, by 2020, develop the site to have a property value of about $5.1 million. But by 2020, the value of the property was only about $2.1 million.
Weigand pushes for repeal of mask order
A Dane County Board supervisor who’s pushed to repeal the county’s mask mandate challenged the public health director on Sept. 9 about her agency’s COVID-19 decision making.
Supervisor Jeff Weigand, Marshall, represents the county’s District 20 in northeast Dane County.
On Sept. 1, Weigand brought a resolution to the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County, asking Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), to “pull back her emergency order (requiring masks indoors) until public input and the consent of the governed has been achieved.”
The board of health voted on Sept. 1 to place the resolution on file.
A subsequent statement issued Sept. 13, signed by 6 members of the board of health, said they were opposed to Weigand’s resolution.
“The board finds it extremely disheartening that Supervisor Weigand has chosen to use his platform to bring forth a resolution that suggests that public health decisions aren’t based on science, facts, and data,” the statement said. “That is simply not true and further spreads misinformation.”
Public health board members who signed the statement included Dr. Jerry Halverson, Kim Whitmore, Robin Lankton, Holly Hatcher and Paula Tran Inzeo.
The statement quoted U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who has urged “all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation.”
“Although we have made great progress with high vaccination rates in Dane County, we are still in an active global pandemic,” the public health board’s statement continued, adding that it “fully supports the use of emergency public health orders” that are being “brought forth with thoughtful consideration of data by experienced and knowledgeable public health staff.”
Masks return to Waterloo schools until at least Oct. 12
Students and staff in the Waterloo public schools resumed wearing face coverings beginning Tuesday under a mandate through Oct. 12.
A Sept. 17 announcement said the school district, working under directives from Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD), would, due to coronavirus, require all individuals while indoors school facilities or at school functions on school property to wear a face covering. There were exceptions for eating, drinking and swimming. The requirement included all indoor home or away sporting and co-curricular events, dances and the use of the Waterloo community pool and fitness center. Masks were not required outdoors.
The department met with the school district the week prior to the announcement to convey local data to address the spread of COVID-19.
“JCHD conveyed an advisory to implement a masking requirement, given the effective impact of a masking requirement in K-12 settings,” she said.
Scott said the county health department had communicated the recommendation for requiring masks in all school districts within Jefferson County, “but issued strong advisories” to the Waterloo and Fort Atkinson school districts based on data looking at cases and transmission within those schools.”
She said the advisory was issued after taking into account the local case rates and cases of in-school transmission among multiple grade levels.
Scott clarified JCHD did not issue the mandate, but advised the district to strongly consider putting a face covering requirement in place.
Minor adjustments made to Ward 5 boundary
A few minor alterations to Waterloo’s aldermanic Ward 5 were approved Sept. 16 by the city council 6-1 with Alder Rich Weihert casting the opposing vote.
Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said the technical requirements for amending wards are not necessarily to have a balanced population in each of the city’s wards, but to line up with legislative districts. Hansen said the main task in changing any boundaries is to have the populations in each legislative district aligned so it balances across the populations.
“Due to the population change from 2011 to 2021, it was necessary to realign in order to have the legislative districts have similar populations,” he said. “While we can’t take future population growth into consideration, Aldermanic District 3 has the lowest population of the group by a small quantity but that is where our growth would be occurring very likely in the course of the next 10 years. That would make for balanced aldermanic districts over the course of the (future) 10-year period.”
The major modification to Ward 5 was the inclusion of Canal Road, Hansen said, adding that the amended Ward 5 boundaries were found to accurately meet with the county supervisory district. The Jefferson County Board on Sept. 14 adopted its redistricting plan.
Marshall School District eyes double-digit decrease in mill rate
The Marshall School District should yield a drop in taxes for those who live within the district.
The district approved a tax levy that will be $7.67, or $767 for a $100,000 property, at its annual meeting Sept. 27. At the meeting, any resident inside the district could vote on the proposal.
If finalized as such, the mill rate approved will be a 26.7% decrease from 2020-21 when it was $10.47, or $1,047 for every $100,000 worth of property.
It would be the fifth time in nine years the district would have a decrease in the mill rate, a trend that started following the 2013-14 mill rate that was a 22.4% increase from the previous year. Since then, the only times there haven’t been a decrease were in 2015-16 when the mill rate was the same as the previous year, in 2017-18 when there was a 5.2% increase and 2019-20 when there was a 0.4% increase.
Waterloo School Board strikes down mask mandate
After pressure from parents, the Waterloo School Board opted to get rid of the district’s mask mandate Sept. 30 during a special board meeting that was called after requests from parents for an explanation of the mandate.
There were some attendees in favor of keeping the mask mandate in place, but many in the crowd were against the mandate and wanted it struck down immediately. Many of those who wanted the mandate struck down even heckled and booed those who made comments in favor of keeping the mask mandate going. Some chose to attend via teleconference, most of whom were in favor of keeping the mandate in place.
One of those who spoke via teleconference, who identified himself as Christopher, said he had a child with special needs and he appreciated what the district had done with the mask mandate.
“We are for whatever keeps our kids safe. That’s just not our kids, but all kids in general,” Christopher said. “I feel that teachers have made every step from what I’ve seen to ensure the safety of our kids, and I really appreciate it. I have been attending school on Thursdays with my son because we don’t have nursing to send him to school with. I have been very impressed with what I have seen thus far. It hasn’t been easy for us. Last year when COVID had hit, we chose to keep our children at home because of our son’s disorder and he’s more susceptible to these types of things. It could be fatal. The district is deciding to go with what the government is saying and go with the mask mandate. We appreciate it because it allows our child and our other child to go to school. We know it’s not a one-stop shop and it protects them completely, but it gives a better chance for our child to attend school since they missed it last year.”
Some criticized the mandate by questioning the effectiveness of masks, including Matthew Breselow, who has two sons in the Waterloo School District. Breselow identified himself as a former chemical operations specialist for the U.S. military.
“My concern with this mandated mask requirement has everything to do with the PPE (personal protective equipment) effect. A full-op chemical operations suit has 80-percent effectiveness in all-out chemical warfare, biological warfare (and) even less than nuclear warfare,” Breselow said. “Your requirement for cloth masks, at best, has a 60-percent effectiveness, if worn correctly 100% of the time and is cleaned and sanitized at the end of every evening. You know, just as well as I do, that kids are rarely wearing their masks correctly throughout the day. There are reports of multiple mask breaks for the students who need them, and I do appreciate that. My sons also appreciate that.
“But to mandate masks inside a single building makes zero sense. Our kids play together during the week (and) they play together on the weekends without masks. They go to the store, they go to the gas station, they’re active in the communities (without masks). When we are out in the public, Jefferson County does not have a mask mandate, which means they are being exposed to potential COVID cases out of the school. With a maximum of 60% percent effectiveness, it has been proven that COVID can still spread with masks.”
October
Medina electors vote down town hall
The Medina Town Board will need to decide how it wants to proceed after 64 of 124 people cast ballots against borrowing up to $3 million for a new town hall/garage at special Oct. 6 electors meeting. The town used paper ballots and a ballot box to collect the votes.
The structure was set to be constructed at 5536 Missouri Road – a 30.2-acre parcel the town purchased in 2019.
“We’ve been working on this for some time now and we just felt it was time to bring it to you guys,” Chairman Todd Weinberger said. “It’s your decision.”
Prior to the vote, Weinberger said a local committee determined the municipal building had several deficiencies. Based on this, the town chose to hire Keller & Associates to assist with developing proposals for new town hall/garage based on a needs assessment.
Devin Flanigan of Keller & Associates explained the business drafted up very preliminary plans on what a new town hall/garage could look like, noting those drawings were just base designs and not actual construction documents.
Weinberger reminded attendees the overall facilities upgrades started with the condemning of the old salt shed, which was replaced in 2019 with a new structure at 5536 Missouri Road.
The town is currently using three of the existing outbuildings on the Missouri Road property and has also moved its refuse and recycling center to the property.
“We have looked at modifying this building, adding on, etc.,” the chairman said. “Right now, the only two restrooms in the building are non-ADA compliant. Any modification to the building other than hanging a picture or changing the door, we have to be ADA compliant.”
Weinberger said if the men’s restroom were upgraded to being ADA compliant, it would need to expand into the secured storage space.
“It’s cost prohibitive; we live in a flood plain and you hear it’s a ‘once in a hundred-year flood.’ I’m only 54-years-old but I’ve already seen this place flood twice now,” he said.
Waterloo teacher resigns over lack of COVID protocols, bullying issues
The Waterloo School Board has accepted the resignation of a teacher who worked for the district less than two weeks.
In the letter, the teacher, Jacob Nachtigal, first explained that his reason for leaving was what he felt to be a lack of COVID-19 precautions. He stated there was a contradiction between the district’s refusal to offer a virtual option for students but telling teachers to be prepared with no overarching guidance.
He also listed disagreements with administration and how he could never be a part of the Waterloo community.
Vice President Kate Lewandowski brought the letter up for discussion during the board’s Oct. 11 meeting, stating it “really concerns me.”
“When we get a letter like this, there’s probably some truth, some improvement, there’s some things in here that are worth us thinking about,” Lewandowski said.
School board clerk Debra Stein pointed out another comment the teacher made in his resignation letter.
“I guess as I read [the letter] I thought, ‘Here’s someone who does not fit in our schools; he does not fit in our town. He says it in here. And so be it, we move on,” Stein said.
The resignation letter also included details about what he had perceived to be inaction on bullying of LGBTQ+ students and unwillingness to allow discussion on race in the classroom, as well as a lack of desire to be a part of the Waterloo community.
In a list of bullet points, second on the list was what he termed “administration inaction” regarding bullying of LGBTQ+ students and a policy on preferred pronouns and names.
“After speaking with the pupil services team, and (Intermediate/Middle School Principal) Christine Ziemann changing her answers when prompted in front of others, this policy is not acceptable to me and my own personal values,” Nachtigal wrote in his resignation letter. “MMSD’s policy aligns perfectly with my own beliefs.”
Nachtigal referred to an incident he named “the bullying incident” but did not give context to it in his resignation letter, and Superintendent Brian Henning did not comment on what that may have been after the Oct. 11 school board meeting as those issues are typically left confidential.
Henning didn’t deny the existence of bullying in the district, but he said that the district will not shy away from handling bullying situations either.
“We have bullying in our district. We are not perfect. We try to be, but we are not,” Henning said. “But, we take bullying very seriously. We try to address those situations as soon as they come up. When we strive to be perfect, it doesn’t always happen, but we try.”
Nachtigal also pointed to race discussion inside the classroom, and he pointed out in his letter that his new district “encourages us to talk to our students about race” and to be “actively anti-racist.”
Henning said he was not aware of any racist individuals working at the district. Henning also indicated that curriculums are indeed pre-approved, and requests are submitted periodically to teach outside those curriculums. However, the approval policy is not meant to filter out anti-racist beliefs.
Waterloo superintendent calls student t-shirts insensitive, says wearers have been 'dealt with'
Waterloo school administrators have met with high school students who wore t-shirts with handwritten, political and socially insensitive messages to an Oct. 19 home volleyball game and say steps have been taken to head off future incidents.
Images of students wearing t-shirts with messages that included “Joe Biden = Merica’s Hero (BLM),” “Sleepy Joe knows what he is doing Biden 24,” “Joe Biden is a good President!,” “I always Practice Social Distancing,” “I’m not a PK,” “I play defense,” “I have 2 ACL’s” and “I’m coordinated,” came to light in a local adult’s Facebook post that was screenshot and emailed to Superintendent Brian Henning and High School Principal Shawn Bartelt.
The t-shirts were worn on a school-sponsored theme night at the volleyball game. The group’s theme was “White Lies,” according the subsequent social media post.
One student had “I can drive” with Xs painted on his torso, which was also painted white. Some other students had their faces painted white. BLM is the acronym for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Facebook post had a photo of the students in the t-shirts, in the school gym the night of the volleyball game, with a status saying, “Last night’s theme at the VB game….White Lies.” It included three laughing-with-tears emojis. The adult who made the post didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an Oct. 21 statement, Henning acknowledged that the t-shirts worn at the volleyball game “may have had insensitive, offensive and inappropriate implications towards others. The administration has been investigating this behavior and has dealt with the individuals involved as outlined in the student handbook. In addition, the administration has met with members of the student body and several student leaders and reviewed the expectations for behavior in the future.”
Henning did not offer further specifics on how the situation was “dealt with.”
“A system of pre-approval for theme nights has also been put into place to provide oversight going forward for all events,” Henning added.
Henning said students involved accepted responsibility.
“I think there were a few that were insensitive and definitely one that could be construed as racially insensitive,” Henning said in an interview. “When you have all the facts and information about what was planned and what was intended and what was done, it definitely is upsetting.”
November
Marshall resident to challenge Weigand for county board seat
Marshall Village Trustee Scott Michalek is challenging Scott Weigand for the Dane County Board District 20 seat.
“I feel like it’s a continuation of me going forward with my talents of being a problem solver and passion for service as I progress in my political career,” Michalek said.
Michalek said that, in part, his desire and ability to problem solve will help him be the ideal candidate for District 20. He also cited being able to balance liberal and conservative ideals in public office.
“I’m a fairly conservative fiscal candidate who voted against paying money to the campground because I didn’t think there would be a way to pay the village back. I also think that the village should own a business. I also thought $600,000 to pave roads was a bit exorbitant,” Michalek said. “I’m a bit of a fiscal conservative but my political past has been fairly liberal.”
Marshall resident Jeff Weigand, the incumbent, has opposed the Dane County mask mandate. Michalek said the novel coronavirus is the biggest issue facing the county right now.
“Mr. Weigand took the wrong stance on wanting to open everything up in a situation we absolutely can’t be wrong in,” Michalek said.
Recall effort launched against Waterloo School Board member
A petition circulated to recall school board member Kate Lewandowski. In registering with the school district on Oct. 11, to petition for the recall, local resident Samantha Shelton wrote she was displeased with Lewandowski’s “violating campaign statement to ensure open lines of communication between the school board and parents” and “violating campaign statement to make children’s mental health issues a priority.”
When contacted, Shelton offered no additional context nor explanation, declining comment. The recall eventually failed.
A recall election could have cost up to $10,000, all borne by the school district.
An April 2022 recall election could have placed additional financial strain on the school district as it faces a budget shortfall of about $254,000 in 2022, in part due to declining enrollment.
“The most frustrating part is how much money it’s going to cost the district and how that money is going to be taken away from our kids,” Lewandowski said. “I’m up for re-election in a year-and-a-half anyway. I know I’m in the minority on opinions on the board. Why can’t this just wait?”
If Shelton collected the required number of signatures, School Board Clerk Deb Stein would be responsible in verifying the signatures. The number of signatures had to equal 25 percent of the voters in the district who voted in the last gubernatorial election, according to Wisconsin statute 9.10(1)(b).
Census shows Waterloo growth
Concentrated areas of Jefferson County have grown substantially in population between the 2010 and 2020 US censuses, while others have shown unsettling declines.
Waterloo, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Ixonia are examples of communities that have grown.
The City of Waterloo grew from 3,333 to 3,492 people, adding 159 people and 4.55%.
Barn burns in fire at Abendroth’s near Waterloo
A fire destroyed a barn Friday morning at the Abendroth’s Triple R Farms in rural Hubbleton.
Abendroth’s, N363 Hubbleton Road, is on the Dodge-Jefferson county line about six miles east of Waterloo. It is a family-owned operation that specializes in waterfowl, poultry and feed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Matt Petrie, Waterloo assistant fire chief.
Petrie said the farm lost 100 peafowls and 25 laying chickens. No other injuries were reported.
He also said that when his department was dispatched, the fire had just started. There was open space in the structure, so the department worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread, especially with another shed and a house next to the structure on fire.
“Immediately we initiated mitigation efforts before they became problems,” Petrie said.
Heavy smoke was visible from miles away after the fire started shortly after 9 a.m. About 9:30 a.m., the barn was engulfed in flames.
Waterloo sewer rates rise again
The Waterloo Common Council has proceeded with raising the city’s sewer rates again, as the city is planning to gradually raise rates over time to help cover the cost of upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
“The proposed increase right now is bringing you from an average user paying around $44.45 for sewer use to about $56 per month,” said Town and Country Vice President Ben Heidemann, who the city is working with on sewer rates and the upcoming plant upgrades.
The anticipation, Heidemann said at the Nov. 4 common council meeting, is to raise rates annually for approximately two years and one final raise of the rates toward the end of the project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant once all the costs are finalized. It is anticipated that the cost per average user is going to be approximately $75.
“We haven’t projected what that final number is going to be because obviously that has an impact on where this cost is going to end up, as well as the potential new users in the community and how your industrial users discharge,” Heidemann said.
Waterloo 4th graders learn at home due to COVID-19 outbreak
Waterloo School District fourth-graders learned virtually from home through the Thanksgiving holiday due to a COVID-19 surge, according to a letter distributed to families Nov. 10 by Superintendent Brian Henning.
Fourth-graders reported to Waterloo Elementary School for in-person instruction on Nov. 11, but at the end of the day collected their assignments and devices for the home instruction.
Henning would not say how many students have tested positive for COVID-19, triggering virtual learning. There are 50 total fourth-graders in the Waterloo School District.
“We have responded to local data as we have always said we would regarding COVID,” Henning said.
Schools present challenges, Jefferson County Health Director Gail Scott admitted.
“Schools are different. There is going to be transmission because they are together for more hours than just out in the community,” Scott said.
Dane County Supervisor Weigand votes against county budget
District 20 Supervisor Jeff Weigand was one of only two Dane County Board members to vote no on the county’s 2022 budget. The other was District 19 Supervisor Tim Rockwell.
The 2022 operating budget totals $660,577,196. The capital budget is $94,175,900. The budget includes a levy increase of 4.4%, increasing taxes on the average Dane County home by $67.87.
Weigand listed tax and fee increases, reckless homeless spending and the lack of attention to address the jail project as being reasons why he voted against the 2022 Dane County Budget.
“At a time when the economy is strong, we should be working to reduce our tax burden instead of increasing it,” Weigand said in reference to the $8 million tax increase.
“According to organizations like the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, Dane County continues to have the highest taxation rate of all 72 counties in Wisconsin,” Weigand added. “Instead of piling on, we as the board should have held the county executive in check and forced him to operate county government more efficiently.”
Weigand also objected to fees for things like access permits for single family homes, which will be increasing, while fees for Huber participants will be eliminated. The Huber fee elimination creates a $134,000 budget hole in the Dane County Sheriff’s budget.
“That is enough money to fund another sheriff’s deputy that is sorely needed to combat the rise in crime in Dane County,” Weigand commented.
Weigand criticized his fellow supervisors for what he called “reckless” homeless spending.
“It goes without saying that all of us should have compassion and concern for individuals experiencing homelessness,” Weigand said. “While the issue is real and needs to be addressed, recklessly throwing millions of dollars at the problem will not improve the results.”
Marshall Elementary hosts pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Following the approval of COVID-19 vaccination shots for those between the ages of 5 to 11, the Marshall School District had its first vaccine clinic for that age group the week prior.
Sun Prairie-based O’Connell Pharmacy and Marshall Elementary hosted the clinic Nov. 19 and had what was deemed a “good turnout.”
“It has gone really well,” said Shelby Von Engel, project manager for O’Connell Pharmacy, who was also on-site for the vaccinations.
There was an online appointment signup launched the previous Friday, which led to even more people than expected trying to claim vaccines for those in the age group.
The clinic was initially supposed to be from 3 to 5 p.m., but was quickly changed shortly after the clinic was announced Nov. 12.
“We had to extend the clinic to 6 p.m. to accommodate for more people signing up,” Marshall Superintendent Dan Grady said.
There was a Marshall EMS ambulance on-site in case there were any serious side effects for patients, but Von Engel reported that assistance hadn’t been needed.
Waterloo city budget approved with lower mill rate
After the 2022 Waterloo city budget was approved, the mill rate decreased to $20.31 for every $1,000 of assessed value.
The tax levy is an increase of $8,324, or 0.4%, to $2,019,035. This is the non-tax incremental finance tax levy.
General fund expenditures decreased by 9.9%, which is primarily from the 2020 transfer of monies to other funds, creating a one-time expenditure increase in the current year’s expenditures figure.
The fire/EMS fund is budgeted to have $565,641 spent from it, which is 28.8% less than 2021.
The cable TV fund budget is $92,042. The cable TV fund balance is expected to decrease from $136,585 to $95,866 on Dec. 31, 2022.
Madison and Dane County Board of Health dismisses request to end mask mandate
The Board of Health voted unanimously Dec. 1 to indefinitely table, for the second time since September, a request that Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich “pull back her emergency order until public input and consent of the governed has been achieved.”
The vote came just days after Dane County’s mask mandate had been slated to expire on Nov. 27, but then was extended to Jan. 3 amid rising local cases and concern about the new omicron variant.
The Board of Health had voted on Sept. 1 to put the original request on file “with prejudice.” It had been submitted by County Board Supervisors Jeff Weigand of Marshall, Dave Ripp of Waunakee and Tim Rockwell of Sun Prairie.
The County Board subsequently asked the Board of Health to reconsider its September action on a technicality, due to the original motion being improperly made.
Board of Health member and Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who made the September motion, apologized for it having to return.
“I am saddened that this is back in front of us,” Lemmer said, noting regret for her part in causing “us to be back here tonight.”
Weigand called the decision to not allow public comment specific to the resolution at hand “disgraceful.”
“I will be investigating the legality of what occurred tonight. At best we were misled and lied to,” Weigand said.
Marshall School District eyes 2022 operating referendum
The Marshall Area School Board is considering setting an operating referendum in the spring to help the district meet financial challenges.
District Finance Manager Bob Chady told board members Dec. 1 that an April 2019 referendum is about to sunset, resulting in a $796,950 revenue gap in 2022-23.
Options might include a recurring referendum, which annually renews in perpetuity, or a non-recurring referendum with a sunset date.
Chady said there is evidence that voters are more likely to support operating referendums if the sunset of one is closely followed by a successor.
“When there is unanimous continuity on an operating referendum there is a higher chance for success,” Chady said.
Additionally, staff wages could go up as much as 4.5% in the 2022-23 school year, from about $365,000 to about $380,000.
“That 4.5% is probably an overestimate but I’d rather over over-estimate than under-estimate,” Chady said. “I’m still awaiting our budget to come back from the forecast model.”
The district will be required to give preliminary notices of non-renewal of contracts by April 30, for the 2022-23 school year. Final notices and issuances of contracts are due May 15, and Chady said the administrative preference is to be a month ahead of that date.
“I just want you to understand there are certain statutory dates that fall into the calendar…because if you do something after you’ve already issued all of your contracts, you’re locked into employing those people and paying them for a year unless they depart mid-school year. Then we can attrition that position and leave that position open going forward,” Chady said.
Author Jason Reynolds speaks with Marshall students
In a rare occasion for Marshall, local high school students were able to interact with a New York Times bestselling author.
Marshall High was one of eight schools in the U.S. to be selected for the event. It was a part of the Library of Congress’ National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program.
English teacher and forensics coach Julie Laurent applied for the event, which was titled, “Grab the Mic: Tell Your Story.”
Students Sandy Chen and Olivia Ackah, who write creatively themselves, were a part of a question-and-answer session with Jason Reynolds, done via a conference call and streamed throughout the school as other students watched from classrooms. Chen and Ackah are also avid readers and fans of Reynolds’ work.
“My first thought was, ‘Why Marshall?’” Ackah said.
During a span of 45 minutes on Dec. 15, Ackah and Chen asked questions of Reynolds.
Reynolds has written young adult books with Black children as the main characters. His work includes “Long Way Down,” “Ghost,” “All American Boys,” “Miles Morales: Spiderman” and others. He has also written poetry.
Ackah asked about what Reynolds’ biggest adversity was in his writing career.
“When I got into the game, no one wanted to print books about little Black boys,” Reynolds said. “As people, all we’re ever looking for is a little truth and honesty, and Black folk make the world go around. Why should it be different with books?”