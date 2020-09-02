The Waterloo cross country team is just happy to be competing.
Unlike some surrounding schools and programs throughout the state that have chosen to delay fall sports until the spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Waterloo High School has elected to go forward with fall sports — including cross country — for the 2020 season.
“We are actually running in Firemen’s Park this year and no longer at the school,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn of one of the big changes to the program. “We’re doing some trail running and making courses, things like that, and trying to stay off the roads. It’s really acclimated the kids to the terrain.”
BOYS
Waterloo is blessed with some terrific all-around athletes, and that will never be more true than this fall as four boys will be dual-sport athletes, competing in both cross country and football.
They include seniors brothers Jonathan Aguero and Jordi Aguero, junior Kyle Fugate, and senior Brody Tschanz.
“With the school allowing (dual-sport athletes) gives us more numbers and I think it makes the boys team stronger,” said Haberkorn.
Jonathan Aguero chose cross country over football his junior year, but this year will compete in both. Aguero finished 18th in the Capitol Conference South Division Meet last season, which was the top performance by a Pirate male.
“Jonathan’s going to be a nice running again this season,” said Haberkorn. “Finishing in the top-20 his first year, that’s pretty good; he’s really practiced toward beating that this season.”
Fugate earned 37th-place, while fellow junior Justin Sampo was 39th at the conference meet.
“We actually had some big meets from those guys,” Haberkorn said of Fugate and Sampo. “Once Kyle puts it all together, he’s going to be a really tough runner; Justin Sampo is one of those runners every week he comes out and his numbers keep improving, he had a really strong finish to last year. We’re hoping this year that continues.”
The coach is also expecting big things from Sam Billingsly this fall.
“He might be able to come in and put pressure on some guys to get on that varsity roster and be scoring for us,” Haberkorn said.
Also running this fall are seniors Andrew Battenberg, Addison Hensler,, Andrew Leckel and Maxwell Schneider; junior Gustavo Tamayo; and freshmen Logan Dolfin, Jacob Soter and Cameron Tschanz.
“What we’ve been doing with early training is we’ve switched up some things; we’re hoping to get back to two years ago where we won a couple of meets,” said Haberkorn.
GIRLS
Having lost one of, if not the, greatest cross country runner in program history, Christi Forman, will be hard for the program to replace.
“You really don’t replace somebody like her,” Haberkorn said. “You just try to fill the void.”
Forman was a four-time WIAA State Cross Country qualifier and last season finished third in the Capitol South while winning the Division 3 Whitewater Sectional title. She has moved on to compete in both cross country and track and field at UW-Eau Claire.
“We have a couple of strong young runners coming in, while we do return some decent runners,” said Haberkorn.
Among the returnees are Julia Asik and Maddelyn Webster who both had strong freshman seasons. Asik finished 19th in the Capitol South Meet, while Webster was 35th.
“Julia and Maddie are our pack runners and we are hoping they can start moving up,” said Haberkorn.
The coach is also high on senior Jennah Smith, a 38th-place Capitol finisher, and freshman Reina Degler.
“(Degler) has done a lot of good things here early in practice, and Jenna Smith also has done some good things after finishing strong last year,” said Haberkorn.
The Pirate girls roster also includes freshmen Alisa Sheshina and Cordelia Webber, along with returning runner Abigail Quamme, a junior, and sophomores Taylor Noel and Cassandra Valle.
“We’re hoping with a good core of girls coming back and then adding in some incoming freshmen, we could make some noise by season’s end,” said Haberkorn.
While the Capitol Conference has decided not to hold a conference meet this season, there’s still hope for WIAA postseason racing. Sectionals will be held on Oct. 23 while the 2020 WIAA State Cross Country Championships are slated for Oct. 31 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.