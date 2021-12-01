hot Dec. 2 - Dec. 9 Marshall Schools Meals Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Dec. 2Grilled chicken patty on a bun, sweet potato fries, broccoli, applesauceFri., Dec. 3Pizza slice, salad, baby carrots, diced peachesMon., Dec. 6Pizza dippers, marinara sauce, corn, salad, diced peachesTues., Dec. 7Chicken nuggets, brown rice, veggies, orangesWed., Dec. 8Roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peas, craisinsThurs., Dec. 9Chicken patty sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies, pearsMenu is subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dane County mask order nullifies exceptions in Marshall school mask mandate Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn ‘No one is satisfied’ with Marshall school report cards Allegations against Wisconsin doctor leads to exodus at Alaska clinic Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors gears up for more traditional distribution Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!