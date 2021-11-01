As the winter months are quickly approaches, we want to remind drivers to keep their windshields free of snow, ice and frost.
A clear windshield gives drivers a full view of the roadwayand can help a driver get to their destination safely. Not only should the windshield be clear, but also side wings, side and rear windows. Increased visibility improves safety for the driver as well as other motorists.
Citations for violating this law can cost $175.30 and 2 demerit points for the first violation.
(1) No person shall drive a vehicle when it is so loaded or when there are in the front seat such number of persons, or any persons so situated, as to obstruct the view of the operator to the front or to the sides or as to interfere with the operator having free use of both hands and feet to the operating mechanisms or controls of the vehicle.
(2) No passenger in a vehicle shall ride in such a position as to interfere with the operator’s view ahead or to the sides or to interfere with the operator’s control of the operating mechanism of the vehicle.
(3) (a)No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, front side wings, side windows in the driver’s compartment or rear window of such vehicle other than a certificate or other sticker issued by order of a governmental agency. Such permitted sticker shall not cover more than 15 square inches of glass surface and shall be placed in the lower left-hand corner of the windshield; the left corner being on the driver’s left when seated behind the wheel.(b) No person shall drive any motor vehicle upon a highway with any object so placed or suspended in or upon the vehicle so as to obstruct the driver’s clear view through the front windshield.
© No person shall drive any motor vehicle upon a highway so loaded or with any object so placed or suspended in or upon the vehicle so as to obstruct the driver’s clear vision through the rear window unless such vehicle is equipped with an outside rear view mirror meeting the requirements of s. 347.40.