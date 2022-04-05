The Waterloo track & field teams, both boys and girls, welcome in a host of fresh faces for the 2022 season. After a stressful 2021 season which was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers are up for the Pirates as they look to rebound and build the program up. There are 17 newcomers on the boys roster and seven on the girls side.
“We have a pretty young team,” Waterloo head coach Shane Seefeld said. “The pandemic was a weird thing. We have kids coming back for the first time since 2019. We’ll have some growing pains as the freshmen and sophomores try to figure out how to do this beyond a middle school level.”
The girls will be the more experience group of the two sides of the sport. Waterloo returns seven letterwinners, yet only two of them are seniors. This interesting combination of youth and varsity reps could make the Pirates a squad to watch this spring.
Those two returning seniors for the girls are Sarah Spies and Abigail Quamme. Spies runs hurdles and jumps in the field while Quamme runs mid-distance and throws.
Other returning letterwinners include Maren Dolfin (sprints/jumps), sopromore Tova Gangstad (sprints/throws), junior Taylor Noel (hurdles/jumps), sophomore Alisa Sheshina (springs/pole vault), sophomore Cordelia Webber (distance/pole vault), and junior Maddelyn Webster (mid-distance/throws). This group brings a collection of diverse talent back to the table for Waterloo this season.
Four more Pirates return to the squad after competing last season as well. Junior Bella Degler (mid-distance/throws), as sophomores Magaly Carrillo (sprints/jumps), Reina Degler (sprints/pole vault), Mitzy Galan Aguero (sprints/throws), and Corryn Retzloff (mid-distance/jumps) all bring important experience and confidence to the roster.
On the boys side, the list of returning talent is quite a bit shorter. The Pirates will be led by senior Luke Fiederowicz, who specializes in throwing but will also run some sprints this spring. Fresh off of back-to-back football and basketball seasons, Seefeld was impressed with Fiederowicz’s conditioning and expects a big spring.
Fiederowicz is joined by two fellow letterwinners returning to the squad. Junior Sam Billingsley has shown progress in his hurdles and will also do jumping in the field. Sophomore Dakota Sturgill will run sprints and jump as well for the Pirates. Another name to keep an eye on is Dakota’s twin brother, Ryan, who came out for the squad this year and will do sprints as well as the pole vault.
Three more Waterloo athletes with retuning experience are senior Gus Tamayo (mid-distance/pole vault), junior Austin Schonhoff (sprints/throws), and sophomore Elijah Malueg (distance).
Seefeld was also excited about an infusion of some outside talent. A trio of brothers are new to the district this season and opted to come out for the team. The Cefalu brothers include Dominic, a junior, Matteo, a sophomore, and David, a freshman. Dominic will hurdle and throw, Matteo will run mid-distance and compete in the high jump, and David will run mid-distance and pole vault.
“They’re a good group of kids,” Seefeld said of the Cefalu brothers. “They push each other. They go get the work done and do what they need to.”
While there are sparks of optimism and excitement within the program, the rain has done its best to douse them. A recent string of bad weather has kept the Pirates indoors recently and made prepping for the impending season a bit tougher.
“We’ve been outside only a couple days,” Seefeld said. “We haven’t had many sunny days. So, we’ve been inside working on our form. We’re a young team so there were a lot of basics to hammer home, but some of them are really starting to have much better form.”
Those sparse practices will be put to the test this week. The Pirates kick off the spring’s competitions with a trip to Fall River on Tuesday, Apr. 5. Following soon after, Waterloo will travel to Mayville High School for an invitational on Thursday, Apr. 7.