The Waterloo 14U Teener baseball team has its first no-hitter of 2020. Cal Hush, Owen Haseleu and Trevor Firari combined to no-hit Fort Atkinson during a Badgerland Teeners League game played at Fort’s Jones Park on July 1.
Hush got the start and struck out six while not allowing a hit in three innings, earning the win. Haseleu worked the next two innings where he struck out three and also did not allow a hit. And Firari closed things out with six strikeouts, and you guessed it — no hits — to complete the no-hit bid.
Hush and Firari were equally impressive at the plate, each going 2-for-3 with a double on the night. Keegan Lauersdorf also had two hits, including a triple, while driving in a pair of runs.
Carson Rufener went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Firari and Justin Sampo opened the game with back-to-back doubles, with Firari scoring on Sampo’s two-bagger. Firari later crossed the dish on Hush’s two-out single.
After Cameron Tschanz walked and scored on Rufener’s RBI groundout to make it 3-0 in the second, another two-run inning pushed the Waterloo lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth.
Benny Marshall was hit by a pitch to ignite the rally before Hush doubled. Lauersdorf then brought Marshall home with an RBI single and Lauersdorf scored on a Fort Atkinson error.
The Pirates put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh. Marshall again reached leading off the inning with a single and scored on Lauersdorf’s triple to left-center field. Tschanz plated Lauesdorf with a double, Tschanz scored on Kyle Hostetler’s sacrifice fly, and Rufener’s RBI single brought in Bryce Aubart for a commanding 9-0 lead.
WATERLOO 9, FORT ATKINSON 0
Waterloo 210 200 4 — 9 10 0
Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Leading Hitters: (W) - Firari 2x3, Hush 2x3, Lauersdorf 2x3.
2B — (W) Firari, Hush, Sampo, Tschanz. 3B — (W) Lauersdorf.
W — Hush. L — Drew.
(0) comments
