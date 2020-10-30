MARSHALL FB
Tonight's non-conference football game between Marshall and Horicon/Hustisford has ben cancelled.

The game was supposed to be played in Horicon at 7 p.m.

It is the fourth game Horicon/Hustisford has cancelled this season.

Marshall, ranked No. 7 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll and unbeaten thorugh five games, leads the Eastern Suburban Conference with a 4-0 record.

The Cardinals will play rival Waterloo in the regular-season finale Nov. 6 in Waterloo.

