The shooting ranges at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center will once again be open to the public on weekends beginning Saturday, May 15.
As in past years, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to provide a safe and convenient facility for targeted shooting. Public hours will be on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m..
The training center is located at 5184 Highway 19 in the Town of Westport and is equipped with long gun and handgun firearm ranges.
Fees are $10 per person per day and must be paid with cash or personal check. Credit cards are not accepted. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. A minor must be at least 12 years old and present proof of enrollment or completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Program to shoot at the range.
Staff and customers will be adhering to COVID-19 protocols, including:
• All individuals entering the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center must wear a mask, no exceptions or entry will be denied.
• Individuals may opt to wear a mask while outdoors or on the range.
• When entering the facility, individuals will be required to stay at least six feet away from the next person in line unless they are a family member. Measurements will be masked on the floor.
• Shooting lanes on the range will be restricted to the use of every other lane providing a 10- foot distance between each shooter.
• Disinfectant/hand sanitizer will be available upon entry to the building and on the range.
• Extra cleaning/disinfecting will be done on multiple use items.
• Length of time to spend at the range will be at the discretion of staff based on the number of individuals waiting their turn.
The two-week Hunter Sight-In program is scheduled for Nov. 6 – 19, 2021, and will allow for public hours during the week, as well as expert assistance to sight-in firearms for the deer hunting season.
