Waterloo Fire and EMS to host pancake breakfast
The Waterloo Fire and EMS Department will host its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be at the station, 900 Industrial Lane, Waterloo. Presale tickets are $6 and at the door it’s $8. Children five years old and younger may eat for free. Tickets can be purchased by department members or at the fire station. The breakfast is all one wishes to eat. There will be raffles.
High school alumni association to host 2022 banquet
The Waterloo High School Alumni Association will host its 2022 banquet on May 21 at Waterloo High School. The toast master will be Paul Holzhueter of the Class of 1972. From 4 to 5 p.m., there will be school tours. The check-in for the banquet will be at 5 p.m. People should use the side entrance for both the banquet and the tour.
The banquet will feature a buffet from Glenn’s Market from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person with the senior class invited as guests.
Scholarships will be presented by the Waterloo Alumni Association, as well as the classes of 1970 and 1972. A reservation form is posted on the school website at waterloo.k12.wi.us under “Community/Waterloo Alumni.”
Checks should be made payable to the WHS Alumni Association and can be mailed without the form to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594. Alumni should include their class year and any maiden name.
Refer questions to Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com
CentralStar scholarships
CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, is offering 7 $1,000 scholarships this year. Those interested can find the application at www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 1. Scholarships are available for two types of students. Applicants must be presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field. Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. The applicant or their parent(s) must be a stock owner of CentralStar Cooperative.
ESL classes
The Jefferson County Literacy Council hosts English as a second language classes at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
