The Marshall softball team has shown impressive resilience already in the early portion of the 2022 season. Unfortunate timing with the weather caused six of Marshall's first eight scheduled contests to be postponed or cancelled. One of the two games played was a 7-0 loss to Lake Mills on Monday, April 11.
Undeterred, Marshall put together a very strong week. Preseason Capitol - South favorite Cambridge needed a walk-off sacrifice bunt to squeak past the Cardinals on Tuesday, April 19. Marshall rode the momentum from that close contest into back-to-back wins over Johnson Creek, 9-7, on Wednesday, April 20 and Wisconsin Heights, 12-0, on Thursday, April 21 to close the week with a winning overall record and its first conference win of the season.
While the week would end on a great note, it started with a sour one on Tuesday at Cambridge. From the jump, Marshall seemed to be in position to pull the impressive win as junior Halle Weisensel ripped 3-run homerun in the first inning.
After the two sides traded a run in the second inning, Cambridge exploded for four runs in the third inning thanks to some opportune batting with runners in scoring position. Cambridge's 5-4 lead didn't last long as Marshall pushed the tying run across home in the top of the next inning.
After another trading of runs in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth, the game was knotted at six runs each through the sixth inning and into Cambridge's final chance at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
A single and an error allowed Cambridge's Emma Nottestad to position herself on third base. Karly Lewellin came up clutch for the Blue Jays, laying down a bunt to bring Nottestad home and walk off with the conference win.
The very next day, Marshall put the tough loss in the rearview mirror and focused on non-conference Johnson Creek.