The Marshall girls basketball team’s season came to an end Friday, Feb. 25 as the No. 6 seed Cardinals were bested by the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, Pardeeville, 74-68. The Cardinals finish the year with an overall record of 13-11.
While the loss is unfortunate, finishing the year above .500 should be considered a massive success for Marshall, considering how the season started. The youthful Cardinals lost eight of their first 11 games this season. It proved to be tough to adjust to life without the help of Division 1 recruits like Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel.
The difference came over the winter break. Marshall went from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022 without playing a single game due to health and safety protocols. The lack of game action allowed the Cardinals to hone their craft, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Fresh from the extended break, Marshall got to work on implementing its new look.
The Cardinals saw immediate success, winning 10 of their next 12 games heading into the regional semifinal against Pardeeville. This winning streak helped bump Marshall to a 6-4 final record in the Capitol — South conference as well, just one game behind the 3-way tie for 1st place between Belleville, New Glarus, and Cambridge.
While Marshall’s defense took a major step forward during this run, the offensive explosion from two Cardinals in particular helped.
Abby Ward, the lone senior on the team, hit an incredible shooting rhythm during the winning streak. In conversations with Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts throughout the season, he mentioned how it simply boiled down to confidence and picking the right shot for the possession. Things clicked for Ward as she was as reliable as it got from behind the 3-point line down the stretch.
Marshall also got a major scoring boost from junior Allie Rateike. The 5’6” guard played more like she was 6’ with how proficient she was in the paint. A relentless rebounder and finisher, she scored plenty of her buckets the gritty way. But don’t be fooled, she could shoot the ball too, as evidenced in her season-high scoring performance of 28 points against Belleville on Feb. 8, where she knocked down five 3-pointers.
As mentioned before, Ward is the only member departing from this squad. The Cardinals get back four starters in total, including two outstanding ballhandlers in sophomore Wynn Held and junior Halle Weisensel, as well as Rateike and defensive stalwart Kaitlin Jerberger.
Despite being 5’2”, Held is one of the most tenacious slashers on the squad. She battles her way to buckets and is reliable defensively. Weisensel is a dual-threat offensively as she totes a quick release on her jumper but can also make you pay driving the ball. Jesberger has great basketball IQ, and is seemingly always in the right spot, whether it’s filling her lane in the fast break or getting in position in help defense.
A pair of impressive freshmen, Kiersten Hoel and Makayla Nemec, showed flashes of what they can bring to the table with their three remaining years of eligibility. Hoel showed some all-around skills, proving that she could hold her own both defensively and as a scorer. She missed the early portion of the year with a knee injury suffered in the fall playing volleyball, so a healthy offseason should be a great help for her development.
Nemec showed some serious chops as a shooter. In the opening round of the WIAA tournament, she made the best of her time on the court by hitting three 3-pointers. She has good form and an impressive level of confidence for a freshman. An offseason of getting shots up and honing her craft should make her a dangerous weapon for Pickarts to deploy next season.
Upon graduating, Ward is off to Iowa Wesleyan University to continue hooping. She leaves Marshall with plenty to brag about in her basketball career, including a state championship as a freshman, two regional championships, and two sectional finals appearances.
Now begins the offseason process for the Cardinals to continue improving. With so many valuable assets returning, there’s reason to hope for continued success within the program.