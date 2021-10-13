Wisconsin DOT seeks input for Highway 89 project north of Waterloo

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 89 from Clarkson Road north of Waterloo to Avalon Road near Columbus in Dodge, Dane and Columbia counties.
Construction is scheduled for 2024.
A presentation and materials detailing the Highway 89 project are available to view on the project website at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis89-dodgedanecolumbia/default.aspx. Details are also available by going to wisconsindot.gov, searching "WIS 89 Columbia County," selecting the “Southwest Region Highway Projects and Studies” link and scrolling to “WIS 89 (Clarkson Road to Avalon Road)” under the Columbia County heading.
In addition to resurfacing the Highway 89 pavement, the intersection of highways 89 and TV will be reconstructed. This project will also repair or replace several culvert pipes under the highway and replace the box culvert over Mud Creek.
After the start of construction, Highway 89 will be closed and detoured for reconstruction of the County TV intersection as well as work on the Mud Creek box culvert. The expected detour route will follow highways 19 and 73. Highway 89 will remain open to local residences and businesses.
All persons interested in the project are encouraged to view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone. Comments will assist DOT officials in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community, and will be welcomed throughout the design process. Questions and comments may be directed to DOT project manager Kyle Treml by email at Kyle.Treml@dot.wi.gov, by phone at 920-360-7029 or mailed to the DOT Northeast Region, 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304.