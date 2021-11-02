By the end of the 2021 regular season, it was apparent that plenty of players from both Marshall and Waterloo were deserving of All-Conference recognition in the Eastern Suburban Conference. Marshall won the conference outright with a 7-0 record while Waterloo wasn’t far behind at 5-2. Though both schools have since been bounced from the playoffs, the recognition is still a great honor. Let’s see who made the cut.
FIRST TEAM — OFFENSE
QB — Craig Ward, senior, Marshall
After an up-and-down junior season, Ward took tremendous steps forward in the offseason to produce a stellar senior season. In the regular season, he completed 63% of his passes for 1,191 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions compared to 12 last season. His dramatic improvement in taking care of the ball helped Marshall win a lot of games this year.
RB — Eugene Wolff, senior, Waterloo
Wolff finished the regular season as one of the top-10 in the state of Wisconsin as far as rushing yardage goes. Despite a tough go of it in the final game of the season against a solid Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic defense, he still turned in tremendous numbers. He rushed 285 times for 1,866 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, carrying the Waterloo offense.
WR — Cole Denniston, senior, Marshall
This is the second straight year Denniston has earned first team All-Conference honors. He’s as reliable of a receiver as they come, leading the team in receptions with 20 which he turned into 332 yards and five touchdowns.
WR — Trevor Firari, sophomore, Waterloo
Firari burst onto the scene for Waterloo this season. Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell said he thought the kid could be special before the season, and he was absolutely correct. Firari led Waterloo in receptions with 29, which he turned into 525 yards and eight touchdowns.
FB — Matthew Motl, sophomore, Marshall
Motl, described by Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz as a weight room menace, flexed both his strength and skills on the field this year. In relief of an oft-injured Bryce Frank, Motl took the most carries on the team with 115. He turned those into 799 yards and 12 touchdowns.
OL — Jack Hellenbrand, senior, Marshall
Previously a wide receiver, Kleinheinz and Hellenbrand agreed his abilities were better utilized on the offensive line. The switch paid off as Hellenbrand was a reliable tackle for the Cardinals all season and opened up holes for a potent rushing attack.
OL — Max Besl, senior, Waterloo
Wolff couldn’t have reached such heights this season without a reliable offensive line. The Pirates were led by Besl. His strength was rarely matched this season as he bullied opposing defensive linemen.
FLEX — Bryce Frank, senior, Marshall
Last season’s ESC player of the year, Frank battle injury for good portions of this season. Still, whether he was lined up at running back or split out in the slot, Frank was a constant worry for opposing defenses. He rushed 74 times for 662 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 18 passes for 282 yards and five more scores. He did it all for the Cardinals this year.
FIRST TEAM — DEFENSE
DB — Cole Denniston, senior, Marshall
Hello again, Mr. Denniston! This is Cole’s second year being named first team All-Conference on both offense and defense, a tremendous achievement. He picked off two passes this year and, in general, made things difficult on opposing quarterbacks.
DB — Benny Marshall, sophomore, Waterloo
Marshall also plays a pivotal role on offense for the Pirates, but he truly shined on the defensive side of the ball as the single high safety in the Waterloo defense. He was a ball hawk, reliable for breaking up pass attempts up the seam and was a reliable tackler.
ILB — Erik Ayala, junior, Marshall
Marshall’s defense was stout all season. This is thanks in large part to Ayala. His football IQ is outstanding, he has a nose for the ball and fits the run very well.
OLB — Ramon Campos, junior, Marshall
Campos paired up with Ayala to make a terrifying duo at linebacker for the Cardinals. Campos was second on the team in tackles for loss with 11 and was as reliable as a tackler as there was on the team.
DL — Matthew Motl, sophomore, Marshall
Motl was supremely disreuptive from his position on the defensive line. His first step was unmatched and opposing centers and guards could rarely keep up with him. He recorded a team-high 17 tackles for loss and was a constant headache for opposing coaches.
DL — Max Besl, senior, Waterloo
Besl is also first team All-Conference as an offensive lineman, but he made his presence felt most on the defensive side of the ball. Usually the strongest guy on the field, Besl led the Pirates in tackles this season as he manhandled opposing offensive linemen.
DE — Jack Hellenbrand, senior, Marshall
Hellenbrand, much like Motl, has a great first step on defense. The 6’4” end can move pretty well for a guy his size and used his long arms to keep linemen at distance as he read and attacked the play.
DE — Luke Fiedorowicz, senior, Waterloo
Rushing the passer with Besl makes life easier, but Fiedorowicz was no slouch in his own right. He was a speedy foil to Besl’s powerful approach. The combination paid off for the Pirates as the defensive line imposed its will for most of the regular season.
FLEX — Bryce Frank, senior, Marshall
Lined up as one of Marshall’s safeties, Frank was all over the place for the Cardinals this season. From pass breakups to clutch tackles, whenever Marshall needed a big play, it always seemed like Frank was there to answer the call.
Punter — Eugene Wolff, senior, Waterloo
Returner — Bryce Frank, senior, Marshall
Frank was both the punt and kick returned for the Cardinals this season. He did a tremendous job of giving Marshall solid field position, averaging 17 yards per return in the punt game and 30 on kick returns. He took two of his kick returns back for touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM — OFFENSE
WR — Canon Siedschlag, senior, Marshall
Siedschlag had a tremendous season for the Cardinals. He led the team in receiving yardage with 425 yards on just 18 catches. He was Marshall’s deep threat and did a great job, scoring seven touchdowns.
OL — Keegan Lauersdorf, sophomore, Waterloo
Lauersdorf deserves so much credit for his grit and determination this season. Standing just 5’9”, 170 lbs, the Pirates stuck him on the offensive line and he delivered. He helped clear holes for Wolff all season and never saw a defensive lineman he couldn’t handle.
SECOND TEAM — DEFENSE
DB — Cooper Setz, junior, Waterloo
Passing on the Pirates was no easy task this season, Setz was a huge reason why. Waterloo’s No. 1 corner made things tough on opposing receivers.
HONORABLE MENTION — OFFENSE
QB — Cal Hush, sophomore, Waterloo
Hush was tremendous in his first season as Waterloo’s QB1. He completed 53% of his passes for 1,244 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Frisell deserves plenty of credit for bringing Hush along slowly and setting up good gameplans to complement his game, but Hush performed as he was asked to. With two years left as the signal caller, the remainder of his tenure will be exciting.
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Offensive lineman of the year: Max Besl, senior, Waterloo
On the offensive line, a simple equation almost always proves to be true: stronger=better. Besl was almost always stronger and, as a result, rarely struggled with the opposition.
Offensive player of the year (tie): Eugene Wolff, senior, Waterloo AND Bryce Frank, senior, Marshall
Both of these backs deserve this recognition. Without a doubt, these two struck the most fear into opposing defenses. Seeing them battle when Marshall and Waterloo played back in September was one of the most entertaining games of the season.
Defensive lineman of the year: Max Besl, senior, Waterloo
Besl was truly disruptive all season. Opposing coaches always had to account for #67, and rarely could do anything about it. He had the talent to change entire games and often did.
Defensive player of the year: Bryce Frank
Frank’s reliability for Marshall is what earned him this honor. If a running play broke to the sidelines or a big pass was lobbed into the air, it was almost assumed that Frank would be there to clean things up. He was the conference’s best safety net.
Coach of the year: Matt Kleinheinz, Marshall
Of course Kleinheinz earns this distinction as no other Eastern Suburban Conference coach could out-wit him as the Cardinals rolled to a 7-0 record in conference play.