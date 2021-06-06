MAZOMANIE — Marshall’s softball team closed out the Capitol South schedule with a 14-5 win over Wisconsin Heights on Wednesday, June 2.
Zara Quam hit a double and a triple for the Cardinals, and Naomi Dahl added two hits including a double. Allie Rateike earned the complete-game decision, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Cambridge won the league with a 6-2 mark. Marshall finished tied with Waterloo for second place at 5-3.
MARSHALL 14, WIS. HEIGHTS 5
Marshall*223*033*1*—*14*13*2
Wis. Heights*013*100*0*—*5*11*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (W; 7-11-5-5-8-3); WH: Westphal (L; 4-4-7-1-4-5), Mercer (3-9-7-4-3-0).
Leading hitters — M: Quam 2x4 (3B, 2B), Dahl 2x5 (2B); WH: Duhr 2x2 (HR, 2B), Lynch 2x3 (HR, 2B).