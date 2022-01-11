The incumbent Dane County Board supervisor who serves Marshall and nearby areas is running for re-election.
Jeff Weigand, Marshall, won a special election in August to fill a vacancy left when Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died last May.
“I’m honored to be able to represent the folks who live out in this part of the county,” Weigand said. “Since being elected, I’ve had a lot of chances to be a voice and represent them on issues that are important. I just received a lot of encouragement for the work that I’m doing. I think it’s important to continue to have a voice for the folks out here.”
Weigand has made headlines for questioning the county’s mask mandate.
Weigand said that transparency and accountability remain issues in the county, including when it comes to handling COVID-19.
“I think transparency and accountability are big issues that a lot of people talk to me a lot about,” Weigand said. “When I was campaigning this past summer, it was really the same issues they are talking about now. They want their schools to remain open. That’s a big issue. They want the health department to act with transparency.”
“They want transparency and accountability with the mask mandate. They want to make sure they are understanding what the health department is doing,” Weigand added.
Keeping Marshall and surrounding areas safe is also one of Weigand’s priorities.
“I just want to make sure the community is safe. We live out here; we don’t live in Madison. We kind of come out of the big city; some of us may work in Madison. We come home into a safe community and we want to make sure it stays that way,” Weigand said.
Weigand ran for Marshall Village President, but did not win. He spent time on the Cottage Grove Village Board when he lived there.
He touts his inquisitive nature as a positive for holding a public office.
“I try to seek to understand. I ask a lot of questions. I think that’s a unique skill. I’m not afraid to ask questions. I think some people may be afraid to ask questions,” Weigand said. “But, I want to make sure that if we are voting on something on the county board I want to understand it, and I don’t want to pencil whip it. I don’t want to just rubber stamp anything. I want to make sure people understand what is happening and why it’s happening.
“So, you’ll notice if you tune into county board meetings there are very few questions asked. I think I’m most proud of that. I just want to understand it. It’s not to say I disagree with it. I just want to understand it and make sure it’s the right thing to do.”
Weigand said collaboration is important, even when multiple parties don’t see eye to eye.
“We might disagree on a solution, but can we at least talk about it,” Weigand said.
“I’m going to collaborate with anyone, regardless of your political views (and) regardless of your partisan parties,” Weigand added, also acknowledging county board seats are non-partisan.
Weigand touts his experience working with county officials. Weigand and his wife at one time were certified foster care parents, so they met with county agencies like Child Protective Services and the Foster Care Unit.
“We’ve gone through and interacted with county government before, just going through that process,” Weigand said. “So, I appreciate a lot of what the county staff do everyday.”
He also values critical thinking skills.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate in my career to have executive level positions at companies and state agencies I’ve worked at and those experiences, I think, make you more rounded. They put you in positions where you have to think critically and problem solve. I think bringing that to the county board is certainly something I bring.”
If he is re-elected, Weigand’s goals include finishing the county jail project.
“The project has been delayed for far too long, so I want to continue to work with, not only the sheriff but the county board, to get that completely funded and completely built,” Weigand said.
He also said he wants to address bonds in criminal cases, particularly after cases inside and outside of Dane County of people being released from custody on signature bonds or cash bonds “set too low.”
“I’d like to look at the whole signature bond and low cash bond with a lot of people,” Weigand said.
Weigand also wants to further look into payday lenders.
“In my opinion, they are very predatory,” Weigand said, referring to high “exorbitant” fees charged by some that may be strategically located in low-income neighborhoods.
Weigand is being challenged in the April election by Marshall Village Trustee Scott Michalek.