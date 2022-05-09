As the track & field regular season nears its end, Waterloo High School put on one last event for area programs. The Pirates hosted the Pirate Invite on Thursday, May 5. Participating schools included Columbus, Horicon, Hustisford, Mayville, Pardeeville, and Poynette as well as host Waterloo.
Columbus finished in 1st for the boys with a team score of 236.5. Horicon took home the girls' title with a score of 144. The Waterloo boys finished in 4th with 72 points and the girls finished in 6th with 80.
The dash portion of the event proved to be a difficult one for the Pirates. Sophomore Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo put up Waterloo's best result, taking 6th in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:19.10. Freshman Ella Wredberg also was strong in the girls 200 meter dash, taking 8th with a time of 32.39 seconds.
Things improved in the distance runs. A pair of Pirates finished back-to-back in the boys 800 meter run. Senior Gustavo Tamayo took 7th with his time of 2:37.25 and sophomore Nata Mora Contreras finished 8th with a time of 2:47.98.
The girls got a fantastic time out of sophomore Corryn Retzloff in the 800 meter as well. She blazed her way to a time of 3:06.61 to take 4th, Waterloo's highest finish of the day.
The Pirates had top-5 finishes for both the boys and girls in the 1,600 meter run. For the boys, freshman David Cefalu took 5th with a time of 5:44.92. As for the girls, sophomore Cordelia Webber raced a time of 6:57.31 to finish in 5th as well.
Freshman Owen Koele closed out the distance runs with a strong performance in the 3,200 meter run. He finished 3rd with a time of 12:41.91 to earn some serious points for the boys.
Perhaps the strongest performance of the day came from junior Rick Ugorji in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles. Ugorji was untouchable, winning both events. He put up a time of 18.55 seconds to win the 110 and a time of 46.81 in the 300. Junior teammate Sam Billingsley also grabbed the Pirates more points in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing 3rd with his time of 20.06 seconds.
The relay portion of the event had mixed results. The boys' best finish of the afternoon came in the 4x400 meter relay as sophomore Ryan Sturgill, sophomore Dakota Sturgill, senior Luke Fiedorowicz, and sophomore Benny Marshall combined for a time of 3:54.71 to finish in 4th.
The girls found a bit more success. Waterloo's combination of sophomore Megaly Carrillo, sophomore Stephany Mendez, freshman Gavina Zimbric, and freshman Jenna Spies took 3rd in the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:05.84.
The top three finishes continued in the 4x200 relay as sophomore Marin Dolfin, sophomore Alisha Sheshina, freshman Ella Wredberg, and sophomore Reina Degler finished 2nd with a time of 2:08.22. The girls would grab one more top three finish in the relays with a 3rd place finish in the 4x400. Dolfin, Dominguez-Carillo, Degler, and Retzloff came together to put up a time of 5:04.37.
The boys brought a strong performance for the throwing portion of the event. Fiedorowicz was tops among them with his 3rd place finish in the discus. He earned that spot with a throw of 122-05.00. Junior Austin Schonhoff also finished in the top five, grabbing 5th with a throw of 104-07.00. Ugorji was tremendous in the shot put as well, putting up Waterloo's best throw of the day, 37-01.00, to take 5th.
Junior Maddelyn Webster has Waterloo's highest finish in the discus, finishing 7th with a throw of 76-07.00. Senior Abby Quamme was the furthest throwing Pirate in the shot put, finishing 15th with a throw of 21-07.00.
Pole vault proved to be a very strong event for the girls. Cordelia Webber took 1st in the event with her vault of 6-06.00. Sheshina wasn't far behind her in 3rd with a vault of 5-06.00. Freshmen David Cefalu and Ryan Fugate tied for Waterloo's best score for the boys, both putting up a vault of 7-06.00 to tie for 6th.
The girls got one more solid push in the field portion of the event in the long jump. Dolfin kept up her strong performance in the event, taking 4th with her jump of 13-06.50.
With this event under their belts, the postseason is quickly approaching for the Pirates. They have one more shape-up invitational at Belleville on Friday, May 13 before the Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday, May 17 at Lodi High School. Regionals will be at Princeton High School on Monday, May 23.