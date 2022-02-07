A residential garage on Monroe Street in Waterloo caught on fire Monday morning, but was quickly extinguished by the Waterloo Fire Department. The Lake Mills and Watertown fire departments helped put out the fire.
A Feb. 7 garage fire on Monroe Street in Waterloo was quickly extinguished by area fire departments.
The Waterloo Fire Department was called to 445 S. Monroe Street at 10:40 a.m. and arrived shortly after, finding smoke and flames coming from the structure. With just an eight-foot gap between the garage and the house, firefighters on scene moved to quickly contain and extinguish the blaze to keep it from spreading.
The Lake Mills and Watertown fire departments also assisted with the blaze, which was put out in about 10 minutes.
“Our crew did a heck of a job knocking down the fire,” former Waterloo fire chief and current public information officer Vern Butzine said.
Butzine said the garage structure sustained severe damage; no dollar figure for the damage was available The cause is still being investigated. No injuries were reported. The fire department notified the homeowners of the fire shortly after arrival.
Utilities to the entire property were initially shut off. By mid-afternoon, a utility crew was on site working to segregate the home so the residents would have power there.
About 500 gallons of water were used to fight the fire.