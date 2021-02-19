MYA ANDREWS
Mya Andrews scored a career-high 23 points in Marshall's 62-35 win over Lodi in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.

CAMBRIDGE — Mya Andrews poured in a career-high 23 points and the Marshall girls basketball team leveled Lodi, 62-35, in Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal win played at Knoblauch Gymnasium in Cambridge.

The senior guard, who previously scored a career-best 16 points in a Feb. 2 win over then second-ranked Lake Mills, knocked down 10 shots from the floor and added a trio of free throws to lead Marshall to its fourth consecutive sectional championship game.

The top-seeded Cardinals (22-3) held just an eight-point halftime lead, but pulled away out-scoring the fourth-seeded Blue Devils 34-15 in the second half.

Sophomore Allie Rateike also scored a career-high with 15, while senior Anna Lutz added 14 points for the Cardinals.

Lauren Milne led the Blue Devils (7-10) with nine points.

The win sets up a showdown between Division 3 state powers as the Cardinals, ranked No. 5, face Lake Mills (22-2), ranked No. 4, for the right to advance to the 2021 WIAA Division 3 state tournament. The Cardinals defeated the L-Cats 61-58 on Feb. 2.

The sectional championship game will be played in Cambridge Saturday at 3 p.m.

SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MARSHALL 62, LODI 35

Lodi 20 15 — 35

Marshall 28 34 — 62

Lodi (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 1 2-2 4, Milne 4 0-0 9, Ripp 3 0-0 7, Puls 3 0-0 7 Klann 2 4-5 8. Totals — 13 6-7 35.

Marshall — Lutz 3 8-8 14, Andrews 10 3-6 23, Rateike 5 3-4 15, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 2 1-4 5, Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 15-22 62.

3-point goals — L 3 (Milne 1, Ripp 1, Puls 1); M 3 (Rateike 2, Weisensel 1). Total fouls — L 14; M 12.

