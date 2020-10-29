Forty-eight minutes. That’s all the longer it took Waterloo to dispose of Markesan in Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal, a convincing 25-4, 25-8, 25-7 decision at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The top-seeded Pirates (24-4) jumped on the fourth-seeded Hornets quickly, thanks to the serving of Joslyn Wolff. The senior ripped off 13 consecutive service points — including all six of her match-high service aces.
“We have been having Joslyn as our first server and she’s got the highest serving percentage on the team,” said Waterloo coach Christy Mosher. “She really got us off to a good start.”
Waterloo led 14-1 before the Hornets’ Gracie Mast recorded a kill to get her team on the board for the first time all night. It did little to slow the second-ranked team in the state as they went on to the 25-4 first-set victory.
Another fast start of 6-0 grew to 9-1 as Waterloo continued to put pressure on Markesan (2-9) before earning the 25-8 win, then cruised to a 25-7 third-set victory to earn the sweep.
Wolff finished with not only the six aces but also paced the Pirates with five assists, sharing team honors with sophomore Sophia Schneider.
Senior Brooke Mosher had a match-high 15 kills, with Wolff and junior Abbie Gier each finishing with seven, while junior Michaela Riege led Waterloo with eight digs.
The win moves the Pirates within one game of reaching the program’s fifth WIAA state tournament, all coming since 2014.
Waterloo will play second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph’s Catholic, a 25-11, 25-23, 25-15 winner over third-seeded Living Word Lutheran in Saturday’s sectional championship match, which will take place at Waterloo Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.
“We have a really good team coming in here Saturday. We’ve been watching some film on them and they have a really nice attacker,” Mosher said of Kenosha St. Joseph’s. “We’re going to enjoy this for about 10 more minutes and then start preparing for that match.”
The winner advances to the 2020 WIAA Division 3 state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.