COLUMBUS — Trace Kirchberg had three hits including a home run and a triple as Columbus defeated Waterloo’s baseball team 9-2 on Tuesday.
Wyatt Peterson took the loss for Waterloo, allowing nine runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4 2/3 innings. Brody Tschanz and Reynol Limon each hit a double for the Pirates.
COLUMBUS 9, WATERLOO 2
Waterloo 001 000 1 — 2 6 2
Columbus 150 030 x — 9 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Peterson (L; 4.2-9-9-4-5-1), Hush (1.1-0-0-0-1-0); C: Mobry (W; 5-1-1-5-2), Adam (2-1-1-1-1-2).
Leading hitters — W: Tschanz (2B), Limon (2B); C: Kirchberg 3x4 (HR, 3B), Schroeder 2x3, Uttech (2B).