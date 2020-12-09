The 2020-21 season will be a challenge for all Wisconsin high school wrestling teams, who all are going through the same COVID-19 restrictions.
Like all wrestling teams this season, Waterloo will be limited to one dual meet in a seven-day span, with all wrestlers required to wear a mask covering both their mouth and nose. There will be no tournaments.
“It definitely has been a challenge,” said third-year Pirates head coach Thurston Schuster. “Not that it’s been difficult, but it’s just something we’ve had to adjust to.”
Currently, Waterloo is only allowed to have 10 wrestlers on the mat at one time and split into two groups — one group is wrestling while the other is doing speed and conditioning — to adhere to social distancing.
“It’s been a coaching challenge for me to try and make that style work,” he added.
Juan Alonso became the first Waterloo wrestler in six years to reach the WIAA State Tournament. After posting a 38-7 record during the season, which included a runner-up finish at 120 pounds in the Capitol Conference Meet and a WIAA sectional berth, Alonso took to the Kohl Center mat last February, becoming the first Pirate to qualify for state since Ben Lincks in 2014. Alonso was pinned in 2:19 by eventual third-place finisher Colton Klemm of Manawa and finished his junior year 38-8.
“Juan’s been putting a lot of work in in the offseason. He’s competed with club wrestling teams around the area and even went down to Oklahoma to wrestle in some tournaments. He’s definitely been making an effort to try and enhance his wrestling performance,” Schuster said.
Senior twins Jonathan Aguero and Jordi Aguero will join Alonso as senior leaders, but in totally opposite directions. Jonathan had a breakout junior year going 28-16 at 132 pounds, which is where he will return to this season. However, Jordi’s senior season was cut short by a knee injury he suffered during a Nov. 6 football game against Marshall.
“Both of them were very poised at coming in and being successful this year, but unfortunately Jordi got a knee injury. One thing I’ve been having (Jordi) do is be a student coach, give him responsibility and really help some of the young guys. Jon has been right next to Juan being his practice partner, doing the same club wrestling events and things like that,” said Schuster. “I’d love to see Jon make some noise and get to the state tournament.”
Along with Alonso and Agueros senior Reynol Limon (182) and sophomore Jacob Soter (138) reached the WIAA sectionals last season. Limon finished the year 25-19, while Soter was 14-11 in his first year of high school wrestling.
Seniors Kyle Fugate (145), Joe Newton (152), Max Schneider (152), Francisco Moreno (195) and Brice Melchior (195) also will provide leadership.
“We have a senior-dominant group, which is nice. I think it’s made practices run smoothly and I think that is because they’ve been through the gauntlet before,” said Schuster.
The junior class includes C.J. Stonestreet (113), Dylan Bostwick (170) and Max Besl (220) who sat out his sophomore season; sophomore Nate Broderick (145), and the freshmen are Fernando Carillo (106), Trevor Firari (145), Ryan Sturgill (138) and Ian Spoke (195).
The Pirates’ roster also includes three females, freshmen Reina Degler and Gabrielle Wright and sophomore Cassandra Valle.
“That was one of my main goals this offseason was to really try building a female program here at Waterloo,” said Schuster. “With the WIAA giving the girls their own division at the state tournament I think it becomes a little bit more appealing for them. The other part is it’s helping grow the sport of wrestling itself.”
This year the Capitol North and South Conferences will become one conference combined, with powerhouse Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep wrestling independently this season.
“I would say we should fair pretty well being a senior-heavy team,” said Schuster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.