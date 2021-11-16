The Marshall School Board gave Finance Director Bob Chady the green light at its last meeting to secure a line of credit at Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
“This is more of a safety net, to be very honest with you, more than any other need,” Chady said at the Nov. 3 school board meeting.
This is presented to the board annually for approval either in October or November.
The “safety net” is not used often.
The last time that the district had to go into the line of credit after it was established was in 2015-16 when the district needed to address cash flow purposes.
“However, you never know when one of those issues is going to surface. A roof may fail unexpectedly, or a boiler may go out in the middle of the winter,” Chady said. “Large expenditures, all of the sudden, can really make an impact on your cash availability and your availability to meet cash flow needs.”
Chady said when this is done, the district requests the maximum allowable by Farmers & Merchants. This year, that number is $898,428.
It will have an interest rate of 2.75%. That was the same as last year when the district established a line of credit. Chady said the rate was likely on the “higher end of what would be available publicly.”
“However, with the convenience of working with the bank and the degree of certainty that we are not going to need to access the line, I’m not really too concerned about the rate,” Chady said.
Chady said school districts typically hit the low point of cash flow in the third week of November and second or third week in June.
“I think we are home free on both accounts, but again better to be prepared than to be up the creek without a paddle,” Chady said.
Board member Eric Armstrong asked if there would be any impacts on the district’s credit for establishing the line of credit here.
“Not at all,” Chady replied. “Most school districts, even districts like Marshall that haven’t had the need to borrow, still secure a line of credit just to have that safety net in place.”
A motion was drafted and put in the board’s packet of material for the meeting. Vice President Mike Rateike read from the motion to make it official, and it was approved unanimously by the board.
The board also established a new savings account at Farmers & Merchants at the request of Chady exclusively house the district’s capital improvement trust fund, which is its Fund 46. The funds had been deposited at the local government investment pool at the state.
“However, when we move money from our current accounts at F&M to the LGIP, we’re charged a transaction fee (and) a wire transfer fee. That’s not good.
Because we are likely to be using our Fund 46 assets here in the current school year and probably the next few years going forward, instead of moving money back from the LGIP and incurring transfer fees coming, I just assume establish a new account at F&M and bring those assets back to our account there. We can do internal transfers with our accounts at no charge.”
Chady said when the current accounts were established at Farmers and Merchants, the agreement was that the bank would mimic the LGIP interest rates off a month.
“So, if the September LGIP interest rate, and I’m going to make one up, is 0.5, then October’s municipal savings account would be 0.5 percent,” Chady said.
This measure also had a drafted motion included with the board’s packet.
The board also approved rescheduling the Jan. 19 school board meeting to Jan. 26 to accommodate the annual school board convention in Milwaukee Jan. 19, 20 and 21.